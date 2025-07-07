How To Get The Vortex Beater in Palworld

Palworld’s technology board isn’t the only way to acquire powerful weapons. The recent Terraria crossover added plenty of powerful weapon schematics for you to find, including the iconic Vortex Beater. This powerful automatic rifle does not require a reload and can fire tracking missiles with AoE damage.
This guide will show you where you can find this weapon, along with crafting requirements.
Where to find Vortex Beater in Palworld
Introduced with the Tides of Terraria update, the weapon schematic is available inside the Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon. It is located on one of the newest islands added to the game, which can be found around (-422, -796) in the southeast direction of Fisherman’s Point.
The fastest way to reach the dungeon for the first time is by using Jetragon or Ghangler. Once there, activate the checkpoint as you will have to visit the dungeon regularly. Similar to other Terraria weapons, the Vortex Beater also has a chance to drop from chests.
There are four variants of this weapon: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The drop rate for it is very low compared to armor and other weapons. Once you get the schematics, it can be crafted using the Weapon Assembly Line.
Vortex Beater crafting requirements in Palworld
Each tier or rarity comes with different crafting requirements. Here’s everything you’ll need to craft the Vortex Beater in Palworld:
Also Read: Every passive you can transfer with Palworld Surgery Chips
Vortex Beater abilities in Palworld
The Vortex Beater uses the regular Assault Rifle ammo, but that’s not all. This weapon can fire continuously without the need to reload as it consumes ammo from your inventory. While firing, it also launches tracking missiles that deal a good amount of AoE damage.
If you’re worried about the weapon using up ammo too fast, it also comes with a 66% chance of not consuming a bullet when firing. This significantly increases the damage output of Palworld's Vortex Beater over many other weapons.
Read more related articles here:
- Palworld Tides of Terraria: All new islands and locations
- All new Pals in Palworld Tides of Terraria update, and where to get them