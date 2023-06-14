How to unlock the Flamewalker's Aspect in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 provides various ways for players to craft their characters, starting with the class selection. Each selection has its own strengths, weaknesses, and skills that feel and play differently from one another. This makes leveling up each character feel unique every time you pick a new class when jumping into the world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

Aside from the innate skills in each class, you can further improve your character through the help of Legendary Aspects. These Aspects differ in each class and offer significant boosts and perks when equipped.

What is the Flamewalker's Aspect in Diablo 4

One of these Legendary Aspects is the Flamewalker's Aspect and can be equipped specifically to the Sorcerer class. This aspect boosts your movement speed when your Sorcerer comes into contact with their Firewall skill. The move speed is boosted by 15-25 percent and lasts four seconds.

Firewall, as the name suggests, is a skill that conjures a wall made of flames that burns enemies for 20 percent damage over eight seconds. Finding the Flamewalker Legendary aspect and adding it to a Sorcerer build that uses the Firewall skill greatly improves your mobility.

Unlocking the Flamewalker's Aspect in Diablo 4

The first step to unlocking this Legendary Aspect is to conquer the Nostrava Stronghold located in the Fractured Peaks Region of Sanctuary. Once you've cleared this Stronghold, several new things will be unlocked in its immediate vicinity, including the Cultist Refuge dungeon. Specifically, this can be found in the northern area of Nostrava.

Once you enter this dungeon, you must face the cultists here and the demons they worship. The first objective you must complete is to "Slay all enemies in the Halls of Assembly." Simply move around the dungeon, killing any and all enemies you see until the Overseer confronts you, and your objective becomes "Slay the overseer and collect the Cultist Key."

Once that is done, simply pick up the Overseer's key and proceed to the second part of the dungeon. Upon entering, you must "Destroy the Construct" before proceeding to the next part. Aside from the Construct, you must watch out for some Spike Traps in the room.

Once that's been dealt with, your objective will be to "Slay the High Priests." Proceed until you find the two Priests who are the bosses in this Diablo 4 dungeon.

Once they have been defeated, you will be rewarded with renown and the Flamewalker's Aspect, which is valuable to Sorcerers. So if you are playing as one or building one that uses the Firewall skill, it is certainly worth grabbing.

