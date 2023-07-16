How to unlock Old Naxxramas to farm removed transmogs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s 10.1.5 update includes many secrets, including Old Naxxramas. That’s right, you can journey back to the final raid in Vanilla WoW, which many never got to experience. The purpose is to unlock Tier 3 transmogs, and other cosmetics that have been lost to time. There are other secrets as well, but today we’re going over how to simply unlock this place to explore it.

Thanks to the Secret Finders Discord, this feature has been revealed to the world. It’s not a complex task to unlock Old Naxxramas, and there are many patterns you can find here. These classic WoW patterns can bring back many classic transmogs once again.

Note: You cannot complete this unlock until you have unlocked Old Scholomance. Please read this guide to unlock that dungeon if you have not already.

How to unlock Old Naxxramas in World of Warcraft

1) Return to Old Scholomance and beat Rattlegore/unlock Argent Dawn Commission

Note: If you already completed the Argent Dawn content in Vanilla WoW, you may already have an Argent Dawn Commission. If so, simply head back to Chillwind Camp or the Bulwark, and recreate your Argent Dawn Commission in World of Warcraft. If you had one in your bank, just go get that one and equip it.

Veteran players will be able to skip steps in unlocking World of Warcraft's Old Naxxramas (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you lack an Argent Dawn Commission because you weren’t playing, head to Rattlegore, and defeat him. On the first bone pile to your left, you’ll see a lootable item - Cracked Argent Dawn Commission. With 1 Righteous Orb and 4 Truesteel Bars (buyable on the AH), you can repair this.

Equip your Argent Dawn Commission and stomp out Darkmaster Gandling. If it’s equipped, he’ll drop Darkmaster’s Scourgestone.

This unlocks the Darkmaster’s Scourgestone quest. Turn it in to Duke Nicholas Zverenhoff, in Light’s Hope Chapel in the Plaguelands. You will once again be able to farm Scourgestones as you did in vanilla World of Warcraft.

2) Acquire Ward of Naxxramas and Stratholme Holy Water

These ghostly figures look the same now - they won't be hard to spot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Enter Live Stratholme, and look for an Eye of Naxxramas. These are lurking throughout the dungeon and appear when you fight certain enemies. Eventually you’ll kill one and get the Ward of Naxxramas item. Before you use it (Truesight for 2min), get at least one Stratholme Holy Water from one of the many Supply Crates.

3) Deal with Lord Aurius Rivendare

Throw the Holy Water and get ready to run! Time is of the essence to unlock Old Naxxramas (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Take these, and head to the entrance of the Crusader’s Cathedral, but do not go inside. Instead, use the Ward of Naxxramas and turn to your left. You should see a Dread Ward of Naxxramas next to the gates.

Throw the Holy Water at the Dread Ward. If this is done right, you will hear a zone-wide yell, and receive the Sleight of Hand debuff. You have five minutes to run to the Undead Side of Stratholme, get to the gate left of the Necropolis where Lord Aurius Rivendare is located.

You need to kill Lord Aurius Rivendare to open the gate. If you do it in time, a Hand of Naxxramas NPC will be waiting. Use your Argent Dawn Commission to burn it away.

4) Return to Light’s Hope Chapel/Unlock Naxxramas

This is the gateway to Old Naxxramas in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The game will inform you that you should let someone know what’s going on in Stratholme. Return to Light’s Hope Chapel and speak to Archmage Angel Dosantos. Though she might be in Tyr’s Hand instead, she’ll give you a quest to unlock Old Naxxramas. It will have a cost, depending on your reputation with Argent Dawn.

Requirements

Honored (The Dread Citadel - Naxxramas): Requires 6x Large Brilliant Shard, 5x Arcane Crystal, 1x Righteous Orb, 60g

Requires 6x Large Brilliant Shard, 5x Arcane Crystal, 1x Righteous Orb, 60g Revered (The Dread Citadel - Naxxramas): 3x Large Brilliant Shard, 2x Arcane Crystal, 30g

3x Large Brilliant Shard, 2x Arcane Crystal, 30g Exalted (The Dread Citadel Naxxramas): Free

Complete the quest in World of Warcraft, and you will get the achievement Wards of the Dread Citadel, which unlocks the dungeon. Just head to the proper coordinates in Eastern Plaguelands and use the ward (/way #23 35.7, 22.9 Naxxramas Portal).

There are many secrets lurking with Naxxramas, many of which have not been uncovered yet. From classic patterns, hidden mounts, and more, there is so much to discover in this revived World of Warcraft area - Old Naxxramas!