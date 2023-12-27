How to unlock secret Nature-themed Warglaive in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft players have uncovered an amazing, Nature-themed Warglaive for Demon Hunters. As a part of the Patch 10.2 content, this was hidden away, only to be recently uncovered. Unlockable only as a Demon Hunter, Alar’shinu changes several of your attacks to have cute, nature-themed effects. However, it’s also a solid, reliable weapon if you just hit Level 70 on this particular character.

Alar’shinu is also very easy to unlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you’re among the Demon Hunters looking for a cool Warglaive and want to get a new weapon, here’s everything you need to know about unlocking this fantastic weapon as you explore the Dragon Isles.

Unlocking the Nature-themed Warglaive Alara’shinu in World of Warcraft

1) Be a Demon Hunter and head to the Emerald Dream

It all begins with Landron Felfury (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important first step of unlocking this World of Warcraft Warglaive is that you need to be a Demon Hunter first. The weapon doesn’t list itself as Demon Hunter exclusive, so you may be able to transmog your other classes’ Warglaives into this one. Head to the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream.

While you're there, speak to Landeron Felfury, east of the Dream Wardens barracks. If you’re a Demon Hunter, he’ll have a conversation you can trigger to begin unlocking the weapon. If you cannot find him, he’s at (50.5, 60.9).

2) Head to the Broken Shore

The next step requires you to go to the Broken Shores (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Landeron Felfury will give you a hint on where to go next, but it may not be clear if you didn’t play through the Legion content. Head to where Caria Felsoul was defeated for the Aldrachi Warblades artifact weapon. For those who don’t remember, head to the Broken Shore and down into the chasm around (71.6, 41.3).

Head into the Lost Temple through the cracks, and you’ll see a green circle. You’ll find a memory of Landeron Felfury for this next step for the World of Warcraft Warglaive. After interacting with this, you’re free to move on.

3) Head to the Temple of Val’sharah

Now, claim your reward (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The next step of this World of Warcraft secret is to head to the Temple of Elune at (51.1, 57.1). Enter the temple, and you will get another special memory to view from Landron. You will then see a stag trot out and hold the Warglaive. Corrupt it, and you will officially have Alara’shinu.

It’s a Level 441 weapon, and when you use Fel Rush, Infernal Strike, and Vengeful Retreat, it leaves a trail of flowers behind you. This weapon can also be upgraded to item Level 446, so it’s worth having whether you want the cosmetic look or if you need a solid weapon to complete content with. In addition, even if you transmog your other weapons into Alara’shinu, you still get this effect.

Alara'shinu stats

Item Level 441

One-Hand Warglaive

341 DPS

+300 Agility

+1,112 Stamina

+191 Critical Strike

+234 Mastery

As a bonus, if you want to learn more, head back to the Central Encampment and talk to Landron Felfury again. He’ll discuss the Warglaives in greater detail.

For World of Warcraft fans who haven’t dove into WoW Classic, here’s our review of the latest content.