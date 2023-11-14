World of Warcraft Dragonflight: How to upgrade gear in Season 3

As you play World of Warcraft Dragonflight's Season 3, you'll need to upgrade your gear. As you wait to pick up new, powerful epics, you will want to improve what you already have. While we’re going to focus on the current upgrade character in the Emerald Dream, there are other places in the Dragon Isles where you can take your gear, and with Flightstones and Crests, can turn up the power on the equipment you’re taking into whatever new content you choose to tackle.

Season 3’s competitive season begins today in World of Warcraft, so if you want to upgrade your gear just a little further so that you have the edge, we’ve got you covered in this new season of challenging but fun content on the Dragon Isles.

How to upgrade gear in World of Warcraft’s Season 3

It's easy enough to upgrade gear at first. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft’s Season 3 has some changes to how players upgrade gear - it can only go so far before you need new equipment. This is more or less the same as previous seasons, but now you have specific gear tiers. This equipment drops from particular portions of the Emerald Dream and other parts of the game as well.

Explorer gear: 415 to 437

415 to 437 Adventurer gear: 428 to 450

428 to 450 Veteran gear: 441 to 463

441 to 463 Champion gear: 454 to 476

454 to 476 Hero gear: 467 to 483

467 to 483 Mythic gear: 480 to 489

Depending on what item level/tier your equipment is in World of Warcraft, you’ll need a combination of Flightstones and Crests. Explorer and Adventurer gear didn’t require Crests, but beyond that, you will need a combination of both.

When you get to the really good stuff, you'll need Crests. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, the Crests from last season don’t work - you need the new Dreaming Crests in Season 3 of World of Warcraft. Each one drops from particular places, such as the new Amirdrassil raid. Here’s what you need to know:

Whelping’s Dreaming Crest: Regular quests, world quests, Raid Finder Amidrassil, Mythic+ dungeons up to +5.

Regular quests, world quests, Raid Finder Amidrassil, Mythic+ dungeons up to +5. Drake’s Dreaming Crest: Elite quests, Normal Amirdrassil, Mythic+ dungeons, +6 through +10.

Elite quests, Normal Amirdrassil, Mythic+ dungeons, +6 through +10. Wyrm’s Dreaming Crest: Heroic Amidrassil, and Mythic+ dungeons, +11 through +15.

Heroic Amidrassil, and Mythic+ dungeons, +11 through +15. Aspect’s Dreaming Crest: Mythic Amirdrassil, and Mythic+ dungeons 16+ and on.

For players just beginning their leveling journey, simply having a stock of Flightstones from completing quests in the Emerald Dream will be sufficient. The Explorer and Veteran tier just requires the Flightstones in increasingly larger amounts. Once you start working on Veteran equipment, you will need to consider your stock of Crests.

The Emerald Dream is one of many places to upgrade gear. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The primary location to upgrade now is through Cuzolth in the Emerald Dream region (49.83, 62.82). However, there are a few other locations to keep in mind, depending on what part of the Dragon Isles you’re actually in:

Zaralek Cavern: Cuzolth (56, 56)

Cuzolth (56, 56) Forbidden Reach: Researcher Baneflare (35, 59)

Researcher Baneflare (35, 59) Valdrakken: Corxian (43, 37)

The costs go up as you upgrade gear in World of Warcraft, so make sure you're actively doing content to keep your stock of reagents high.

Season 3 has just begun in World of Warcraft, so whether you’re into raiding, Mythic+, or PVP, it’s time to collect powerful new gear and upgrade it. If you want to learn more about the latest Race for World First, you can check our exclusive interview.