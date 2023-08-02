How to unlock the Secrets of Zul'Gurub in World of Warcraft

For over a decade, Zul'Gurub drops have been inaccessible with the removal of the 20-man raid instance in World of Warcraft. However, in patch 10.0.7 of the Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard launched a feature that allowed players to obtain gear and item drops from this dungeon raid. One can finally unlock these prized possessions by completing the Secrets of Zul'Gurub quest.

Released initially in 2005, this raid is located in northeastern Stranglethorn Vale. However, it was removed prior to The Cataclysm's arrival in 2010. Note that only the raid drops are currently accessible in the game, not the 20-man raid. This article will explain how to unlock the Secrets of Zul'Gurub.

World of Warcraft guide: How to easily unlock the Secrets of Zul'Gurub

Unlock the Secrets of Zul'Gurub to access old weapons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To access this quest, your character has to be level 70. After meeting this requirement, head to Zul'Gurub in Stranglethorn Vale and enter the dungeon. Once inside, reach the center of this structure.

Rather than taking the boss fight immediately, turn right and stroll around the temple's perimeter. Locate a doorway that leads into a chamber. You should find a gong near a tiny object. Interact with it to receive Shattered Hakkari Bijou.

Interact with Shattered Hakkari Bijou to pick it up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Next, make your way to the top of the temple to fight two of the bosses in this dungeon. Once complete, it's time to battle Jin'do at the top of the temple. The battle comprises two phases — you must deplete the boss' HP to one in the first phase before it pulls you to a shadow realm.

Engage in a boss fight against Jin'do (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After defeating the boss, return to the room with the gong when phase two starts. A Fragmented Hakkari Bijou can be looted from an object in the exact same location as described before.

Combine the Fragmented Hakkari Bijou and Shattered Hakkari Bijou to make a Restored Hakkari Bijou. This should initiate a quest where you must "find someone who can do something with it."

Locate Rin'Wosho in Dazar'alor in Zuldazar. If you struggle to find him inside, look for the "The Yojamba Exchange" sign. Hand him the Restored Hakkari Bijou to finally complete the quest.

Find Rin'Wosho in Dazar'alor in Zuldazar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You now have access to a plethora of Zul'Gurub recipes that may be bought using Hakkari Bijous. These Bijous are an account-bound currency that bosses in this dungeon can drop as loot. It is important to note that upon unlocking this quest, Rin'Wosho relocates to the stairs in the dungeon for your convenience.

Blizzard already made announcements with regard to some changes in World of Warcraft Dragonflight for Patch 10.1.7. It is expected to come live this fall, around August-September, so stay tuned.