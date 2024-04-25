How to unlock Yo-Kai Watch minions for Final Fantasy 14's collaborative event

Seventeen adorable Yo-Kai Watch minions await in Final Fantasy 14, but getting them can be a bit of a grind. Players will get the first one for free, simply for starting the collaborative event, but the others must be earned in the world of Eorzea. Players who have already started this event can pick up where they left off, provided they still have their medals and watch from the previous event.

Otherwise, they’ll have to visit a Recompense Officer or Journeyman Salvager to retrieve their Yo-Kai Watch in Final Fantasy 14. The medals do more than simply unlock minions; those minions can be used to acquire a set of 17 weapons themed on the anime.

Here’s everything you need to know about this collaborative event now that it’s begun.

Earning Yo-Kai medals to acquire minions in Final Fantasy 14

Can you collect all 17? (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve completed the starter quest for the Yo-Kai Watch in Final Fantasy 14, purchase the first minion for free. There are 17 in total, but you’ll have to farm medals for the other 16. To gain the other minions, you’ll need a total of 48 Yo-Kai medals, which you unlock as rewards for completing FATES in the world.

However, you also have to wear your Yo-Kai Watch, and these FATES must be done in specific parts of the world. If you’re leveling up lower-level classes, or farming for your A Realm Reborn relic weapons, this is a great time to kill two birds with one stone. You can only complete these FATES within the following regions:

La Noscea

The Black Shroud

Thanalan

Nohi has the weapons and the minions for sale (Image via Square Enix)

Any FATES that crop up in these Final Fantasy 14 areas are fair game and can give you Yo-Kai Medals, provided you score at least a Silver on the FATE itself. It will be incredibly easy to find where people are doing these in-game as well. Many players will likely form groups to farm FATES, so check your local channels and party finders if you want to work together with people.

Once you’ve completed enough FATES and have your medals, bring them back to the Gold Saucer to Nohi (5.2, 6.9) in the Main Counter area. Nohi will gladly sell you the minions, or the weapons.

It’s also worth noting that if you collect 13 minions, you receive the Whisper-go mount. If you get all 17 Yo-Kai Watch minions, you receive the Jibanyan Couch mount, which is incredibly fancy.

Once you have at least one minion, you can start farming FATES in specific areas to collect the various weapons. The Yo-Kai Watch event will take place in-game until the launch of Dawntrail, so players have plenty of time.