How to unlock the Yo-Kai Watch weapons in Final Fantasy 14

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 25, 2024 16:27 IST
Yo-Kai Watch weapon Final Fantasy 14
Players can once again collect the Yo-Kai Watch weapons in Final Fantasy 14 - here's how (Image via Square Enix)

The Yo-Kai Watch collaboration has returned in Final Fantasy 14, which means it’s time to farm weapons. Players can collect a series of weapons themed on the anime, as well as minions, and, perhaps best of all, mounts. This takes quite a bit of work though, but we’re here to help narrow things down just a bit. Each weapon is connected to a particular minion found in the event, but it will take some time.

Unfortunately, the Legendary Medals you need for the Yo-Kai watch weapons in Final Fantasy 14 are not guaranteed to drop. This could take a few hours, or it could take days or weeks. It depends on how lucky you are, and how much time you have to devote to it. It may be easier to unlock all 17 minions before doing this grind—if you want them all, that is.

How to collect Yo-Kai Watch weapons in Final Fantasy 14

This window shows how many medals you have, and the minions you've acquired (Image via Square Enix)
This window shows how many medals you have, and the minions you've acquired (Image via Square Enix)

If you’ve collected the Yo-Kai Watch weapons from the previous Final Fantasy 14 event, you’ve got no further work ahead. However, if you’ve missed out, or this is your first time, you can begin when you have at least one of the minions, and complete the starter quest. You also need to have the right minion out and be equipped with the Yo-Kai Watch item.

This is a very time-consuming grind. The first Yo-Kai Watch weapon you buy in Final Fantasy 14 will only require five Legendary Medals for that particular minion. The others will cost 10 Legendary Medals, for a grand total of 164 medals for all of the weapons.

To top it off, the Legendary Medals for each weapon are only found in specific FATE areas in FF14. Below is a list of each Weapon, its class/minion, and the area where you can farm it. If you doubt how many you have, go to your Duty Tab, and check the Yo-Kai Medallium, seen above. It also shows you the farming areas below:

WeaponClass/JobLinked MinionFATE Areas
Whisker of the Brave Cat / Buckler of the Legendary CatGladiator/PaladinShogunyanEast Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan
Paw of the Crimson CatMarauder/WarriorJibanyanCentral Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan
Cane of the Shrine GuardianConjurer/White MageKomasanEast Shroud, Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan
Bow of the White WispArcher/BardWhisperSouth Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan
Staff of the Snow MaidenThaumaturge/Black MageBlizzariaNorth Shroud, Outer La Noscea, Middle La Noscea
Twintails of the Fox FlameRogue/NinjaKyubiCentral Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Western Thanalan
Codex of the Shrine GuardianScholarKomajiroEast Shroud, Western La Noscea, Central Thanalan
Book of the Eerie MuttArcanist/SummonerManjimuttSouth Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan
Globe of the Lucky SnakeAstrologianNokoNorth Shroud, Outer La Noscea, Southern Thanalan
Spear of the Spark SerpentLancer/DragoonVenoctCentral Shroud, Middle La Noscea, Western Thanalan
Fang of the Fearless CatDark KnightHovernyanSouth Shroud, Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan
Musket of the Metal CatMachinistRobonyan F-typeNorth Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan
Ears of the Moon RabbitPugilist/MonkUSApyonWestern Thanalan, Middle La Noscea, Outer La Noscea
Gunblade of the Yo-kai KingGunbreakerLord EnmaThe Fringes, The Ruby Sea, Yanxia, The Peaks, The Lochs, The Azim Steppe
Rapier of the Serpent LordRed MageLord AnantaCoerthas Western Highlands, The Dravanian Forelands, The Dravanian Hinterlands, The Churning Mists, The Sea of Clouds, Azys Lia
Katana of the King's CounselSamuraiZazelCoerthas Western Highlands, The Dravanian Forelands, The Dravanian Hinterlands, The Churning Mists, The Sea of Clouds, Azys Lia
Glaives of the Dark PrincessDancerDamonaThe Fringes, The Ruby Sea, Yanxia, The Peaks, The Lochs, The Azim Steppe

Completing FATES in the above areas, and securing at least a Silver rating gives you a chance to unlock a Legendary Medal.

Where to purchase Yo-Kai Watch weapons in Final Fantasy 14

This vendor has all 17 weapons available (Image via Square Enix)
This vendor has all 17 weapons available (Image via Square Enix)

Now that the Yo-Kai Watch collaborative event has begun in Final Fantasy 14, players can take the earned Legendary Medals back to the Gold Saucer, and turn them in for valuable rewards. These weapons are purely cosmetic, but they are incredibly cute. Much like with the minions, return to Nohi (5.2, 6.9) at Gold Saucer’s Main Counter.

All the Legendary Medals can be spent here, whether you buy one weapon at a time, or all of them at once. Just speak to Nohi, and ask to buy the Yo-Kai watch weapons, and you can begin unlocking these cosmetic items.

FF14’s Yo-Kai Watch event is available now, and will be available until the Dawntrail expansion releases officially.

