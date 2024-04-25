How to use Blue Mage to easily farm FATES in Final Fantasy 14

No matter how I feel about Blue Mage, it’s the easiest way to solo FATES in Final Fantasy 14. The class has improved a great deal from its original roots in the Square Enix MMO, and while I’m an old man, stuck in my ways, I still understand the Job, and what makes using it so incredibly useful. It takes a little bit of setup to get this system going, but once you do, your BLU will be an unstoppable killing machine throughout most FATES in the game.

We’ll go over how this works in Final Fantasy 14, what Blue Mage setup you need to do, and where you can find the spells for yourself. It’s not too hard to set up, and it’s 100% worth it if you find yourself soloing content. Especially now that the Yo-Kai Watch event is back, there’s never been a better time to be a Blue Mage.

Using Blue Mage to farm FATES in Final Fantasy 14

Target your local DPS and cast Aetheric Mimicry (Image via Square Enix)

If you’re going to use Blue Mage to farm FATES in Final Fantasy 14, you only really need a trio of spells. There are so many great ones in the collection for this job, but there are three that are a must to farm at a high rate of speed:

Required spells

Aetheric Mimicry

The Ram’s Voice

Ultravibration

Aetheric Mimicry is one of the best Blue Mage spells. You cast it while targeting another player. It allows you to gain buffs/benefits based on that player’s role (DPS/Tank/Healer). In this case, head to a capital city, target any DPS player you see and cast it. This will increase your critical hit/direct hit rate by 20%, and augment certain spells.

Now, you’re ready to head into the world as a Blue Mage and farm FATES easily in Final Fantasy 14. Simply head to whatever area you’re farming in - whether you’re farming Yo-Kai minions or something else. Gather up the enemies for that FATE, after leveling down if necessary. Cast The Ram’s Voice, which freezes everyone in a point-blank circle around you.

Next, cast Ultravibration. This instantly kills any enemy who is caught in The Ram’s Voice freeze. Now, the downside is that Ultravibration has a 120s Recast timer, so you need to gather up a lot of enemies at one time.

This is the power of The Ram's Voice (Image via Square Enix)

This is most effective on FATES that have lots of enemies that you can kill at one time, so prioritize those styles of encounters. Otherwise, you can bring another BLU with you to rotate the Ultravibration if necessary.

In the interim, you can also use Level 5 Petrify +Drill Cannons to gain the same instant kill effect. The catch is that the enemy needs to have a level that is a multiple of 5 for it to work.

Where to unlock required Blue Mage spells in Final Fantasy 14

"The world will know Pain. Almighty Push!" - Kristine Kasuka, Makai Scholar (Image via Square Enix)

These three spells thankfully, all have a Level 1 requirement. However, the places where you farm them can be incredibly dangerous, depending. It’s most effective to go with a group of Blue Mages, who can help you get these in Final Fantasy 14. You have a 100% chance to learn Blue Mage spells if you’re in instanced content, and are level synced - provided it gets cast.

You can unlock the below spells in quite a few places, but we’re going to highlight the best spots to get them:

Aetherial Mimicry: Pharos Sirius (Hard) - Corruption, Level 60 (summoned by Grah Luminary). Killing the monster is enough to attain the spell.

Pharos Sirius (Hard) - Corruption, Level 60 (summoned by Grah Luminary). Killing the monster is enough to attain the spell. The Ram’s Voice: If Level 50: Queue for A Relic Reborn: The Chimera Trial. If not, queue for Cutter’s Cry and learn from the final boss (Chimera) - level 38.

If Level 50: Queue for A Relic Reborn: The Chimera Trial. If not, queue for Cutter’s Cry and learn from the final boss (Chimera) - level 38. Ultravibration: Learn from Kongamato in The Peaks (13.3, 26.3)

Having this combo available will make farming the Legendary Yo-Kai weapons that much faster. This is due to the sheer power and speed by which you can complete certain FATES in Final Fantasy 14, using Blue Mage power.