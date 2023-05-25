How to use Deepsight Harmonizer to unlock weapon patterns in Destiny 2

Deepsight Harmonizer is the newest addition to the Destiny 2 sandbox, allowing players to create a pattern on any craftable weapon. Hence, anyone can use the item on a seasonal or Raid weapon and make it a red-border one. However, this has a few downsides, with the primary one being its limit per season. Each season, players can obtain a total of six Deepsight Harmonizers exclusively from the season pass.

The following article will guide you through the process of applying Deepsight on a craftable weapon and the best weapons to focus perk. It should be noted that there are no additional sources for Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, aside from the Season Pass tiers.

Deepsight Harmonizer guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Bonus seasonal challenges (Image via Destiny 2)

1) How to quickly get a Deepsight Harmonizer

Since Deepsight Harmonizers are tied to the Seasonal Pass, the only way to obtain them quickly is by leveling up your Battle Pass. Like the power bonus and artifact perks, Destiny 2 Season Pass can be leveled up by earning tons of EXP upon finishing challenges, bounties, and activities.

Bungie has added 10 additional challenges in the game, with 20 objectives for players to complete. While some must be finished every week, completing the rest will be enough for you to obtain a few Harmonizers.

Deepsight Harmonizer in the free tier (Image via Destiny 2)

The following list contains the tiers in which each Deepsight Harmonizer can be earned as a reward:

Level 47 paid tier.

Level 57 free tier.

Level 62 paid tier.

Level 77 free tier.

Level 84 paid tier.

Level 93 free tier.

After obtaining your first set of Harmonizers, spend them on the right weapons. As mentioned, you can retrieve only six of these Deepsight Harmonizers every season. Thus, it is important to prioritize certain weapons.

2) How to use a Deepsight Harmonizer

Deepsight Harmonizers can be used only on weapons currently craftable in the game. Inspect any craftable weapon, and you will see an extra socket beside the Infuse, Tier, and mod sockets, as shown in the image below. This won't apply to weapons that aren't craftable.

The fourth socket of a craftable seasonal weapon (Image via Destiny 2)

For example, weapons from season or Raids will have the fourth socket for the Harmonizer, including gear from past seasons such as the Austringer or IKELOS SMG. However, Dungeon or Nightfall weapons that aren't craftable, such as Hothead, Militia's Birthright, or even Funnelweb from world drop, won't have the extra socket.

3) Weapons to prioritize

Since Deepsight Harmonizers are limited to six per season, it is important to use them on weapons that are tough to acquire. Hence, this takes the seasonal weapons from the current expansion out of the equation, as they are still accessible for crafting.

Past season's weapon from Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

Banshee and Xur are two primary sources for old seasonal weapons, such as Austringer, IKELOS SMG, and Hollow Denial. The trick is to wait for the weapon you want to craft, pick it up from either of the two aforementioned vendors and apply Deepsight Harmonizers to unlock its pattern.

Poll : 0 votes