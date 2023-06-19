Howl from Below in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

With its immense plethora of builds to try with all five classes, Diablo 4 has been a treasure trove of various weapons and gear. As the game is filled with multiple Unique and Legendary items to collect, fans will have a great time exploring Sanctuary. However, if you are playing as a Necromancer, you might want to check out one of the best gloves for the class, Howl from Below.

The Howl from Below is a unique item in Diablo 4. Hence it requires a fair amount of time investment and grinding. Keep reading this article as it goes through all the essential details regarding the priceless glove.

How to easily get the Howl from Below in Diablo 4

Unique items in this action RPG are always unlocked after unlocking the World Tier 3 Nightmare and World Tier 4 Torment difficulties. Only in these tiers will you find unique items, such as Howl from Below, appearing as a drop reward from enemy mobs and bosses.

To access the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, finish the main quest campaign in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Once you do that, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare mode and access its rewards and loot in Diablo 4.

Incidentally, suppose you want an even better shot at acquiring the Howl from Below. In that case, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes in the title.

Once you have unlocked these World Tier difficulties, you can interchange between them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad. As mentioned earlier, the Howl from Below is a rare, Unique item and is relatively more potent than any other Legendary item in the game.

Howl from Below Effects and affixes in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, the Howl from Below is priceless and valuable gear for Necromancers in the game. Moreover, it enhances one of the most famous skills of the Necromancer class, Corpse Explosion.

Howl from Below has a pretty interesting unique effect where your Corpse Explosion skill will behave differently. Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by XX%.

Moreover, it is also equipped with some pretty exciting and valuable affixes to make your life easier in Diablo 4:

X% Lucky Hit chance X% Attack Speed Boost for Corpse Skills Lucky Hit: Up to an X% chance to stun Lucky Hit: Up to an X% chance to fear

This was everything you had to know about the Howl from Below. It might take substantial time to acquire it, considering the complexities surrounding its availability, as mentioned earlier. However, if you employ a Necromancer build with a Corpse Explosion build, this is the best gear for you in Diablo 4.

