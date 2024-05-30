Hunter misplay accidentally wipes WoW Classic Hardcore Molten Core raid, killing 30+ players

WoW Classic Hardcore guild “GODS” was met with a tragic accident during a Molten Core raid on May 29, 2024. Documented by Zugzugurmom, a Troll Warrior in the guild, the player streamed their descent into the 40-man raid. While it’s a relatively safe raid even for Hardcore players, if certain party members aren’t careful, they can pull far more than even 40+ players can handle. In this case, the fault lies solely on one of the Hunters.

In WoW Classic Hardcore, one mistake spells the end of your run—no matter if you’re Level 1 or 60. In this case, about 33 players lost all their progress and hard work, due to one Hunter pet darting off down a corridor and pulling a wave of Flame Imps with it.

WoW Classic Hardcore raid ends in disaster as Hunter wipes nearly entire group

About 20 minutes into this WoW Classic Hardcore raid stream by Twitch streamer BadBrotherBB, the raid group, consisting of about 40 players, was getting ready to tackle the next pull. In the above clip, about nine seconds in, Frostyhuntz’s pet Petrie flies off-screen.

A few moments later, a wave of Flame Imps and other monsters came swarming around the corner, with shouts and calls of warning coming out over voice chat. One pack at a time, these enemies would be no problem for a 40-person raid in WoW Classic Hardcore. However, it appeared that the Hunter pet pulled at least two packs of Flame Imps with them.

In just a few seconds, most of the raid group had been obliterated. Global and Guild chats were filled with conversation as player after player in this guild was taken out by the savage creatures of Molten Core. What began as an explanation of where Shaman players could set totems ended in tragedy, due to one Hunter pet.

While Hunter is one of the best classes to level as in WoW Classic Hardcore, it also comes with a serious risk in both dungeons and raids. Situations like this can pop up if the player isn’t careful about what they do with their pet. In most situations, it’s best to put your pet on “Passive,” so it won’t chase down enemies it perceives as a threat.

(Clip begins at 20:28)

If a player is going into dangerous territory, it’s important to either set your pet on “Passive” or even unsummon it altogether. This is especially true when the player has to do difficult movements, such as jumping across platforms. Otherwise, the pet will run through the area to catch up, pulling every single enemy with it. This happens quite often in Blackfathom Deeps.

Fortunately, a few players in the GODS guild survived, such as the streamer themselves. It’s a good thing they survived as seeing their Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker go to waste would be a shame. They evaded destruction by leaving the group, which would then safely teleport him back to Cenarion Hold.

Admittedly, Hunters play a crucial role in Molten Core. Using Tranquilizing Shot on the Magmadar boss fight enrages, so they have to rotate using that shot to remove the enrage buff it has. However, there was no reason for a Hunter pet to be out during trash pulls. It doesn’t bring enough DPS to warrant that kind of danger.

Only about three players survived the cataclysm of the pet pull in WoW Classic Hardcore, on the Skull Rock server. It’s certainly unfortunate to see something like that happen, but it’s definitely a lesson learned for any Hunter players on the Classic realms—be mindful of what your pet is doing, especially in dangerous situations.

Hunters bring solid DPS, and play an important role in Molten Core, making them useful in most situations. In this case, one Hunter spelled doom for an entire raid group. Hopefully, GODS will be able to recoup their losses and get back to raiding soon.