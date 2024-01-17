Is Ark Survival Ascended cross-play? Cross-platform features explored

The Ark Survival Ascended cross-play feature allows players from different platforms to enjoy the survival game together. The title is a remastered version of the popular Ark Survival Evolved, boasting a plethora of enhancements and new features. Players have been hooked to it since its release, and many are eager to delve into the details of its cross-play and cross-progression system.

Cross-play and cross-progression are staple features in modern titles, offering players expanded possibilities and versatility in their gaming experience. If you are interested in learning more about these features in Ark Survival Ascended, read on.

Does Ark Survival Ascended have cross-play?

The Ark Survival Ascended cross-play feature is limited to consoles (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Ark Survival Ascended cross-play feature is available, although it comes with certain limitations. The game currently only allows cross-platform play between PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S on official servers. However, crossplay between PC and console is currently unavailable.

This temporary suspension of the cross-play feature is caused by several hacking issues in PC gameplay. As a result of anti-cheat measures being diligently implemented, Ark Survival Ascended PC players are not allowed to join official PvP servers.

However, this does not mean that PC players cannot join the official servers permanently. Studio Wildcard is reportedly working with Microsoft and BattlEye to create better anti-cheat measures for the Windows version of the game.

Meanwhile, PC players can join unofficial community servers where the Ark Survival Ascended cross-play feature is fully enabled.

Does Ark Survival Ascended have cross-progression between different platforms?

Ark Survival Ascended supports cross-platform progression (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Apart from the cross-play system, Ark Survival Ascended also has cross-platform progression, which has been available since its launch. This feature allows players to seamlessly access their characters, dinosaurs, and items across different platforms.

Moreover, the game also supports cross-platform mods, thanks to Overwolf. Console players have always had limited options when it comes to modding, so this feature is truly a welcome addition for players who want to customize their gaming experience on different platforms.

Studio Wildcard acknowledges potential concerns about exploits and cheats in this system, so it incorporated cross-platform Anti-cheat to ensure fair play and integrity.

