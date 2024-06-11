Is Elixir of Holy Bolts becoming the meta for pushing The Pit in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4’s Elixir of Holy Bolts has quickly become a topic of debate and discussion. Some think it’s too powerful, too necessary, while others think it’s just another great tool we have in our belt as players. This potion triggers a series of holy arrows that fly out anytime you or a minion of yours kills an enemy. While it’s not useful in fights that never summon a minion, there aren’t a lot of those in the game.

In fact, the Elixir of Holy Bolts isn’t just a meta-pick for The Pit in Diablo 4, it’s great almost anywhere in the game. I use it in Nightmare Dungeons, while farming bosses in Helltides, you name it. It’s a rare drop, but you can actually make them for a very low cost in almost any town. However, it is bugged, dealing far more damage than intended, many players say. So, is this item a must-use?

Trending

Elixir of Holy Bolts makes The Pit so much more easier in Diablo 4, but why?

This flask makes damaging enemies so much faster, but it is admittedly bugged (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What’s making Elixir of Holy Bolts such a powerful tool in Diablo 4’s Pit of Artificers (The Pit)? This flask appears to be bugged, in particular for Minion Necromancers. This bug is a good thing for them though, enabling them to deal damage in the billions against any boss that has the audacity to summon minions. Is it quickly becoming the meta for pushing The Pit in Diablo 4? It already is the meta.

When you use Elixir of Holy Bolts in Diablo 4, anytime you defeat an enemy, that corpse rains holy bolts in all directions. However, for Minion Necro, arguably the best build this season, it’s so much more powerful. Your minions mirror your stats, but for some reason, it’s enabling minions that kill enemies to deal millions and sometimes billions of damage.

For that reason, The Pit is so much easier for classes with pets and allies they can summon into battle with them. Suddenly, The Pit in Diablo 4, which is supposed to be an incredibly challenging end-game activity, is now trivialized by the might of just one potion. Even better, you can make these, instead of farming them. Just head to the Alchemist in any city, and go to the section of “Seasonal Elixirs.” All you need is 350 Obols.

Just look at all that damage! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Elixir of Holy Bolts trivializes almost any fight in the game, even if it only occasionally summons allies to kill. Even the hardest bosses can be taken down in one or two hits, thanks to the power of this flask. Players don't have to run it, and there's nothing wrong with either choice. But it is the strongest tool to grind through The Pit.

Those players are still able to climb their way to the deepest parts of The Pit and defeat the final boss. Many think it’s only a matter of time before it gets nerfed, but as of this time, Blizzard has not discussed this particular item.

The Elixir of Holy Bolts has been in the game as a craftable elixir since patch 1.4.0, i.e., the entire season so far. As it has yet to be addressed, it’s unknown if Blizzard minds the amount of amazing damage it’s currently doing to everything in the game.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the topic, though. In my eyes, I don’t see it as a necessarily bad thing. Refusing to use Elixir of Holy Bolts is not stopping other players from clearing The Pit in Diablo 4.

It is making the content easier for other players, and while it’s not a meta/must-pick, it sure is nice to have on hand. For now, players have it as an option for incredible damage, unless Blizzard opts to address it before the season is over.