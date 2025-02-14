Is Legacy Steel & Sorcery free-to-play?

Legacy Steel & Sorcery is a multiplayer fantasy extraction RPG by Notorious Studios. The title had racked up decent hype from the MMO community when it was announced. Ever since then, many players wondered if Legacy Steel & Sorcery was a free-to-play game.

No, Legacy Steel & Sorcery is not free-to-play. The title entered Early Access on February 13, 2025. The base version of the game is priced at $24.99 / €24.99 / £21.99. You can also purchase higher-tier "Supporter Packs" that provide additional content.

What are Legacy Steel & Sorcery founder packs?

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Notorious Studios)

There are two Supporter Packs available for the game, The Founder's Supporter Pack and The God Tier Supporter Pack. The former includes the standard edition of the game along with exclusive rewards, including special class emotes, a large storage crate for weapons and equipment, and another sizable stash container for general storage.

The God Tier Supporter Pack offers everything in the Founder's Pack plus extra rewards like an exclusive Eldenar Snow Elf skin for the Hunter class and an additional stash tab for increased storage capacity.

What to expect from the Legacy Steel & Sorcery early access?

Official promo art of the title (Image via Notorious Studios)

Legacy Steel & Sorcery is developed by Notorious Studios, a team with experience from World of Warcraft. The game aims to blend MMO-style adventuring with extraction mechanics and action combat. You start sessions in an open, instanced world and can choose different classes and weapons.

The game can be played solo or in teams of up to three people. Although the focus is on PvP, PvE elements inspired by an MMO-style world are also included. Combat combines Soulslike action mechanics with MMORPG-style abilities.

At launch, the Early Access version will feature two maps: The Greenwood, a large primary zone, and a tutorial area. You can choose from four different classes, each with its set of unlockable abilities, and level them up to level 20.

There are 11 unique weapon types and over 800 loot items. A campaign questline, seasonal content, and a major boss, Morg’thog, The Cruel, are also part of the game.

The game includes MMO-inspired crafting, allowing you to build your own lodge with useful furnishings. You can cook meals for buffs, craft items, and even offer trophies from defeated enemies to gain reputation. Rested experience can also be earned by using a bed in the lodge, accumulating even while offline.

Since the game is not free-to-play, purchases from the base game and optional supporter packs are funding its ongoing development. The roadmap for the next 14 months includes new classes like the Wizard and the Paladin, additional maps, guild halls, and more customization options.

