Is RuneScape 3 worth getting into in 2025? This is something that players have been asking for a while. Given the legacy of OSRS, there is a compulsion for many old-school players to try out the newest iteration of the game. Since it has spanned over two decades, it's somewhat of a cult. However, is it worth investing time in?Given that the game has been in the spotlight of late for monetization, the community as a whole has clapped back. But there is some good news on the horizon, which could propel the game into the future on a brighter note and kinder outlook. That said, here's what you need to know about RuneScape 3.Yes, you should definitely try RuneScape 3 in 2025Based on feedback from the greater community, and personal experice as a long-time player, RuneScape 3 in 2025 is worth playing. Or at the very least, trying out for a few hours. If you're looking for a quick escape, this is not it. You'll need some time to understand and grasp the basics, but once mastered, there are a lot of things to do and explore. This is dozens, if not hundreds, of hours before you even need a membership to gain access to members-only content, which is again, vast and expansive. By the time you master the bare minimum to navigate with ease, there's always new content that will catch you by surprise.If you enjoy silly humor mixed in with a cool narrative and some amazing quests, this is something you would enjoy. With the community (most of it) eager to help newcomers, you won't be alone. Help will be offered if you need it, and there's always someone willing to teach you the ropes. However, it must be said that RuneScape 3 is undergoing some radical changes. New Jagex CEO candidly admitted that MTX was ruining the game. Over the next few months, &quot;experiments&quot; will be carried out to see how best to mitigate monetization. Of course, it may not be possible to completely remove it, but it should be reduced by a lot. GastbyMN on Reddit had this to say:&quot;My brother and I played Runescape about 15 years ago and decided to jump into RS3 recently. We're both having a ton of fun! Revisiting old quests we remember from childhood and seeing how old locations have changed. I didn't know what Ironman was so we didn't pick it, and the constant micro transactions are very annoying and in your face. I just ignore them so I still get some fun grinding.&quot;As such, if you want to jump into RuneScape 3, you may want to keep this in mind, as it could throw your experience off track. Especially if you plan on buying subscriptions or develop a taste for the game and want to invest. If you plan on playing for free, then there's nothing to worry about.However, from a personal standpoint, you may want to wait until the &quot;experiments&quot; are over to see in which direction MTX is taken. Nevertheless, things will improve, but again, it's your choice. As mentioned, if you want a casual experience with a lot to do and explore, RuneScape 3 is worth getting into in 2025.