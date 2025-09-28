Is Tiny Tina in Borderlands 4?

With Borderlands 4 here, several fan favorite characters return. However, is that also the case with Tiny Tina? The ecstatic explosives enthusiast has been a series mainstay since her debut in Borderlands 2, with subsequent appearances in Borderlands 3 as well as a whole spin-off game dedicated to her. However, she does not appear in Borderlands 4, which will come as disappointing news for fans.Here's everything to know about Tiny Tina being omitted from Borderlands 4.Why is Tiny Tina not in Borderlands 4?The story of Borderlands 4 takes place on a new planet named Kairos after the ending of Borderlands 3, where the Siren Lilith teleports Elpis, the moon of the planet Pandora, to avoid it crashing down. This shift in orbit makes the moon crash into Kairos, shattering the veil that kept it away from the public eye all these years.As such, several explorers and, of course, Vault Hunters made it over to Kairos in search of new treasures and Vaults. This includes familiar faces from past games like Claptrap and Amara. However, that didn't mean everyone made it over – many beloved characters like Zer0, Captain Hammerlock, FL4K are also missing, with Tiny Tina joining their ranks, too.In the last game, she was in her twenties and, as part of the Crimson Resistance, she helped the Vault Hunters in their efforts against the tyrannical Calypso Twins. After an initial story encounter on the planet Eden-6, she is later seen on Pandora asking the Vault Hunters' help to clear a base of invading COV enemies to claim as their new base of operations.That was the last we heard of her. Her voice actor, Ashly Burch, confirmed in a previous interview that she was not approached by developer Gearbox Software to reprise the role of the crazed demolitionist. Since Tiny Tina is not in Borderlands 4 and is presumably still back on Pandora during the new adventures on Kairos, it now makes sense as to why that was the case.Could Tiny Tina make a future appearance in Borderlands 4 via DLC? That is quite possible, but we do not know yet. The first story DLC for the game has already been unveiled and is set to revolve around another beloved character, Ellie. Thus, Tiny Tina could appear during this new story. Or she might get her own DLC as she did back in Borderlands 2 with Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep.Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.Check out more articles:Borderlands 4: Beginner tips and tricksBest Legendaries you can farm early in Borderlands 4