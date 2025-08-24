Last Epoch: Best Ballista Falconer endgame build (Season 3)

Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch is all about setting up auto-turrets across the map and barraging enemies with shrapnel. When built correctly, a Ballista Falconer can wipe out everything on screen in seconds at some of the highest difficulty levels. However, to deal so much damage, you’ll need to sacrifice defenses and survivability, turning you into a glass cannon.

If you like high-risk, high-reward gameplay, Ballista Falconer is one of the best builds you can play in Last Epoch.

Skill setup for Ballista Falconer build in Last Epoch S3

Here are the main skills you’ll be rotating as a Ballista Falconer:

1) Ballista

Ballista passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

The primary source of damage in your build is Ballista, an immobile minion that fires projectiles toward enemies at high speed. Passive nodes for this skill are mainly focused on increasing damage and summoning them as fast as possible. Shared Enhancements and Elixir of Construction are two nodes that provide a major bump in damage.

2) Aerial Assault

Aerial Assault passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Aerial Assault can deal a decent amount of damage at a low Mana cost. You can use the skill to relocate to a safe spot, but during a fight, it will also buff Ballistas. The Tactician passive grants a damage bonus of 1% per Intelligence and an attack speed of 50% to all Ballistas. In addition, they will prioritize enemies near you.

3) Falconry

Falconry passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Falconry summons a Falcon companion who fights alongside you. Using the Rending Talons, the bird can apply various types of ailments, weakening enemies. Additionally, Hunter’s Spoils allow the Falcon to recover health and Mana based on total attributes. Lastly, the Frightful Feathers passive applies Fear debuff to enemies.

4) Decoy

Decoy passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

When you’re in a pinch, Decoy may save your life, but it’s got another job. The skill not only attracts enemy aggression but also shreds armor with Sonic Detonation and Ear Shatter, making enemies more vulnerable to attacks. Backup Buddy will provide an additional Decoy charge as another layer of safety.

5) Smoke Bomb

Smoke Bomb passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Like Decoy, the Smoke Bomb is a defensive skill that blinds enemies and grants you Haste. Additionally, the Enfeeblement node will debuff enemies to deal less damage, while Thick Smoke will apply Slow to enemies. The skill can also cleanse all debuffs on you with Cleansing Steam, which is essential as you don’t have much damage reduction.

How to play Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch Season 3

The skill rotation for Ballista Falconer includes dropping the Ballistas and quickly moving away using Aerial Assault. This process will attract enemies toward you and buff the primary means of damage. As soon as you land, use decoy to strip enemy armor and let the Ballistas take them down.

Due to the nature of the build, you’ll need to keep moving to avoid getting hit. Skills apart from Ballista and Falconry can be used to relocate, which you’ll need to do often.

Best endgame passive tree builds for Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch Season 3

Falconer passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Passives are a staple of every build in Last Epoch, and as a Ballista Falconer, you’ll need to allocate the passive points across nodes that benefit your minions. Some notables include Handler, Tactician, Relentless Talon, and Finess them.

In addition to these, here are the other passives you need to focus on:

Rogue

Steady Hand

Swift Assassin

Agility

Bladedancer

Cloak of Shadows

Marksman

Focus Fire

Assassin’s Quiver

Concentration

Heightened Senses

Last Epoch endgame Ballista Falconer itemization guide

Phantom Grip is the best damage boss for Ballista Falconer (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

To finish the Ballista Falconer build as soon as possible, Uniques are the best options at hand. The build does not require them, but it makes things a lot easier. While Uniques will do the job in the early endgame, we recommend crafting them into Legendaries with the suggested sub-stat. Here's a list of gear you’ll need to make the build work.

Boneclamor Barbute

Death Rattle or Evolution’s End (with Increased Mana Regen)

The Kestrel (with Increased Ballista Attack and Maximum Ballistae)

Uethrin's Stand

Zeurial's Hunt (with Chance to apply Shred Armor on Hit)

Phantom Grip

Salt the Wound

Orian's Descent (with Increased Mana Regen on Potion Use and Critical Strike Avoidance)

Mourningfrost (with INT or DEX)

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch

Survival and damage are the core parts of Ballista Falconer (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Here are the main recommended Blessings:

Grand Might of the Sea Titan (Ending the Storm)

Grand Emptiness of Ash (The Black Sun)

Grand Fury of the North (The Age of Winter)

Grand Spirit of Command (Spirits of Fire)

Grand Survival of Might (Reign of Dragons)

Your Ballistas are the ones shredding enemies, so equipping Idols that benefit them should be a priority. Adorned Idols with Shared Critical Strike Multiplier and other damage affixes will be the best options. Use Small or Minor Idols that grant defensive stats like dodge to fill the remaining Idol slots.

