Last Epoch: Best Ballista Falconer endgame build (Season 3)

Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch is all about setting up auto-turrets across the map and barraging enemies with shrapnel. When built correctly, a Ballista Falconer can wipe out everything on screen in seconds at some of the highest difficulty levels. However, to deal so much damage, you’ll need to sacrifice defenses and survivability, turning you into a glass cannon.
If you like high-risk, high-reward gameplay, Ballista Falconer is one of the best builds you can play in Last Epoch.
Skill setup for Ballista Falconer build in Last Epoch S3
Here are the main skills you’ll be rotating as a Ballista Falconer:
1) Ballista
The primary source of damage in your build is Ballista, an immobile minion that fires projectiles toward enemies at high speed. Passive nodes for this skill are mainly focused on increasing damage and summoning them as fast as possible. Shared Enhancements and Elixir of Construction are two nodes that provide a major bump in damage.
2) Aerial Assault
Aerial Assault can deal a decent amount of damage at a low Mana cost. You can use the skill to relocate to a safe spot, but during a fight, it will also buff Ballistas. The Tactician passive grants a damage bonus of 1% per Intelligence and an attack speed of 50% to all Ballistas. In addition, they will prioritize enemies near you.
3) Falconry
Falconry summons a Falcon companion who fights alongside you. Using the Rending Talons, the bird can apply various types of ailments, weakening enemies. Additionally, Hunter’s Spoils allow the Falcon to recover health and Mana based on total attributes. Lastly, the Frightful Feathers passive applies Fear debuff to enemies.
4) Decoy
When you’re in a pinch, Decoy may save your life, but it’s got another job. The skill not only attracts enemy aggression but also shreds armor with Sonic Detonation and Ear Shatter, making enemies more vulnerable to attacks. Backup Buddy will provide an additional Decoy charge as another layer of safety.
5) Smoke Bomb
Like Decoy, the Smoke Bomb is a defensive skill that blinds enemies and grants you Haste. Additionally, the Enfeeblement node will debuff enemies to deal less damage, while Thick Smoke will apply Slow to enemies. The skill can also cleanse all debuffs on you with Cleansing Steam, which is essential as you don’t have much damage reduction.
How to play Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch Season 3
The skill rotation for Ballista Falconer includes dropping the Ballistas and quickly moving away using Aerial Assault. This process will attract enemies toward you and buff the primary means of damage. As soon as you land, use decoy to strip enemy armor and let the Ballistas take them down.
Due to the nature of the build, you’ll need to keep moving to avoid getting hit. Skills apart from Ballista and Falconry can be used to relocate, which you’ll need to do often.
Best endgame passive tree builds for Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch Season 3
Passives are a staple of every build in Last Epoch, and as a Ballista Falconer, you’ll need to allocate the passive points across nodes that benefit your minions. Some notables include Handler, Tactician, Relentless Talon, and Finess them.
In addition to these, here are the other passives you need to focus on:
Rogue
- Steady Hand
- Swift Assassin
- Agility
Bladedancer
- Cloak of Shadows
Marksman
- Focus Fire
- Assassin’s Quiver
- Concentration
- Heightened Senses
Last Epoch endgame Ballista Falconer itemization guide
To finish the Ballista Falconer build as soon as possible, Uniques are the best options at hand. The build does not require them, but it makes things a lot easier. While Uniques will do the job in the early endgame, we recommend crafting them into Legendaries with the suggested sub-stat. Here's a list of gear you’ll need to make the build work.
- Boneclamor Barbute
- Death Rattle or Evolution’s End (with Increased Mana Regen)
- The Kestrel (with Increased Ballista Attack and Maximum Ballistae)
- Uethrin's Stand
- Zeurial's Hunt (with Chance to apply Shred Armor on Hit)
- Phantom Grip
- Salt the Wound
- Orian's Descent (with Increased Mana Regen on Potion Use and Critical Strike Avoidance)
- Mourningfrost (with INT or DEX)
Best Blessings and Idols to use for Ballista Falconer in Last Epoch
Here are the main recommended Blessings:
- Grand Might of the Sea Titan (Ending the Storm)
- Grand Emptiness of Ash (The Black Sun)
- Grand Fury of the North (The Age of Winter)
- Grand Spirit of Command (Spirits of Fire)
- Grand Survival of Might (Reign of Dragons)
Your Ballistas are the ones shredding enemies, so equipping Idols that benefit them should be a priority. Adorned Idols with Shared Critical Strike Multiplier and other damage affixes will be the best options. Use Small or Minor Idols that grant defensive stats like dodge to fill the remaining Idol slots.
