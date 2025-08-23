Last Epoch: Best Stormbear Druid endgame build (Season 3)

Stormbear Druid in Last Epoch is one of the oldest builds in the game, and while it may not have the highest damage anymore, it is fun to play. The build focuses on a large amount of single-target damage and can face tank enemies. Transforming into a bear while filling up the screen with lightning tornadoes is undoubtedly the best part of the build.

Werebear Form will be accessible as soon as you unlock the Druid Mastery, but making it strong will take some time. This guide will help you roam around as a rampaging bear in Last Epoch Season 3.

Skill setup for Stormbear Druid build in Last Epoch S3

Here are the main skills you’ll be rotating as a Stormbear Druid.

1) Werebear Form

Werebear passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Werebear Form is the primary damage dealer, but it won’t be available all the time. To activate this mode, you’ll need to accumulate Rage that decays over time while in this mode. That’s why you must make use of the limited time to deal as much damage as possible. One way to do that is to go full lightning using Bringer of Storms, which will make scaling easy with Gathering Storm. The other nodes are there to increase damage and Rage management.

2) Gathering Storm

Gathering Storm passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Gathering Storm will act as the secondary damage when there’s no need to shapeshift into a bear. The skill mainly deals electric damage to enemies. Most of the passives focus on improving damage, but Lagonian Diplomacy transforms the attack into Storm Bolt. This change also adds a mana cost to the skill, but guarantees storm bolt attacks.

3) Tornado

Tornado passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Tornado is a crowd control ability that forms a Tornado for grouping enemies and dealing damage. With Hurricane passive, you’ll cast two tornadoes at the cost of reduced pull power. Pairing the skill with Charged Storm and Frequent Lightning will strike enemies with Storm Bolts. Having enemies grouped allows other skills to take them down together if they don’t die from the initial cast.

4) Warcry

Warcry passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Warcry grants you a lot of buffs at the same time, including increased physical damage, crit chance, haste, mana efficiency, and Frenzy. All of them can deal massive damage to the boss during boss fights. When paired with Totemic Heart, you’ll only need to place down the totem that will continuously cast Warcry while you focus on dealing damage.

5) Swipe

Swipe passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Swipe was one of the first skills available and is a great way to generate Rage from the Frenzied Strike passive in Werebear Form, even in the endgame. It can also heal you through the Way of the Hunt passive, making you even more tankier.

How to play Stormbear Druid in Last Epoch Season 3

The general gameplay loop consists of you unleashing Tornadoes that will group up enemies and take them down with Gathering Storm. For more challenging enemies and mini-bosses, you may need to turn into the Werebear Form and go on a Rampage.

As for boss fights, you’ll need as much damage as possible, so before you turn into a bear, put down the Warcry Totem. If you run out of rage, use Swipe, as it does not cost any mana and will help you get back into action in no time.

Best endgame passive tree builds for Stormbear Druid in Last Epoch Season 3

Druid passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

To make the build function properly, you must invest a significant chunk of passive points into the Druid Mastery. Picking up all the critical chance nodes will significantly increase your damage, and investing eight points in Rageborn will allow you to gain Rage on a critical hit, which, in turn, helps you transform into Werebear form more often. In addition to these, here are the other passives you need to focus on:

Primalist

Natural Attunement

Harmony of Blades

Hinter’s Restoration

Wisdom of the Wild

Tempest Bond

Beastmaster

Urisine Strength

Boar Heart

Shaman

Shamanic Infusion

Totemic Fury

Last Epoch endgame Stormbear Druid itemization guide

The best way to avoid ailments is to become immune to them (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Uniques are the easiest way to complete the Stormbear Druid. However, getting items that suit your needs can be challenging; that’s why we have listed some item recommendations. Getting all of them isn’t necessary, but they will make building your character easier.

Mask of Indifference

Stormhide Paws

Kermode's Cage

Red Ring of Atlaria

Lightning in a Bottle

Chimaera's Essence

Stormcarved Testament

Eterra's Path

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Stormbear Druid in Last Epoch

Mana and Armor are essential for a Druid build (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Here are the main recommended Blessings:

Light of the Moon (Ending the Storm)

(Ending the Storm) Grand Esolve of Grael (The Age of Winter)

(The Age of Winter) Grand body of Obsidian (Spirits of Fire)

(Spirits of Fire) Dream of Eterra (Reign of Dragons)

(Reign of Dragons) Grand Echo of Solarum (The Black Sun)

The best in slot for Werebear is the Grand Heorot Idol, which can provide up to a 40% increase in damage while transformed. You can stack only a maximum of three items, but that’s enough for the bear to hit enemies like a truck. For the remaining slots, pick up Idols with resistances, vitality, and a chance to apply bleed on hit.

