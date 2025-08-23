Last Epoch: Druid leveling guide (Season 3)

Druid is one of three Masteries for the Primalist Class in Last Epoch that excel in shapeshifting. The Werebear Form is a staple in all builds and provides good single-target and crowd-control abilities. Paired with other skills of the latter in the kit, the Druid can stomp its way through the majority of the campaign fairly quickly. However, the first few levels before unlocking the Mastery may feel slow.

This guide will help you through the leveling process for Druid in Last Epoch Season 3.

Best skills to level Druid with in Last Epoch Season 3

Passive tree for Werebear Form (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

You’ll start your journey as a Primalist, where you’ll find your wolf companion and one of the best support spells in the game, Eterra's Blessing. After investing five points, you’ll unlock Swipe, which will be your initial DPS until you unlock Tempest Strike.

Passive tree for Tornado (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Use both skills in the early campaign until you unlock Druid Mastery for Werebear Form and the Shaman for Tornado. These two will be your main damage and crowd-control skills throughout the leveling process. Gathering Storm will be handy when you are not in the Werebear Form, while Fury Leap will help you navigate the area faster.

The gameplay loop includes you casting Tornado alongside Tempest Strike/Gathering Storm to take down regular enemies. If the enemies are strong, change into Werebear Form and use Swipe or Rampage. For bosses, the rotation remains the same, but with one addition: before turning into Werebear, use Warcry to activate Maelstrom for additional damage.

Skill passives for Druid

Passive tree for Warcry (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Leveling up will unlock specialization slots where you can unlock passives for your skills. In the early game, you’ll have two slots, which you should use for Tornado and Werebear Form. As you unlock more, use Maelstrom, Gathering Storm, and Warcry. Here are the best passives to pick for each of them:

Tornado: Lasting Storm, Hurricane, Charged Storm, Frequent Lightning, Aspect of the Storm, and Gust of Renewal.

Lasting Storm, Hurricane, Charged Storm, Frequent Lightning, Aspect of the Storm, and Gust of Renewal. Werebear Form: Rip and Tearm Army Sunderer, Insatiable, Bringe of Storms, Crackling Assault, and Unending Storm.

Rip and Tearm Army Sunderer, Insatiable, Bringe of Storms, Crackling Assault, and Unending Storm. Maelstrom: Whirlpool, Sleet-footed, Power of the Storm, Energized, Tuirbulence, Calm, Windswept, and Windfury.

Whirlpool, Sleet-footed, Power of the Storm, Energized, Tuirbulence, Calm, Windswept, and Windfury. Gathering Storm: Lightning Strike Twice, Concentrated Storm, In the Eye of the Storm, Rending Vortex, Thunderous Strikes, and Excited Bolts.

Lightning Strike Twice, Concentrated Storm, In the Eye of the Storm, Rending Vortex, Thunderous Strikes, and Excited Bolts. Warcry: Juggernaut, Breath of Eterra, Whirlpool, Battle Cry, Ferocity, and Shallow Breath.

Last Epoch Season 3 Druid gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Defensive affixes will help you face tank enemy hits in Werebear Form (Image via EHG)

While the Druid is a fairly tanky Mastery, you will need gear to supplement the need for Mana and different resistances. Uniques may be the easiest way to make the build work, and while the game will provide you with many, most of them may not be usable. However, do keep an eye out for Evolution’s End amulet that can drop after completing the seasonal mechanics. It goes well with most of the builds.

Here are the affixes you’ll want in your gear:

Physical Resistance

Increased Physical Damage

Increased Damage Over Time

Maximum Mana

Increased Mana Regeneration

Armour

Health

Movement speed

Increased Speel Damage

Life Leech

Mana Leech

Best mastery passives for Druid in Last Epoch Season 3

The passive tree can help increase damage for Druid in Werebear Form (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Your primary focus should be on the Druid passive tree to increase the damage dealt while in the Werebear Form. Assuming you have invested 20 points in the Primalist tree, from the three starting nodes in Druid, use five points each into Chitinous Plating for armor and Primordial Resonance for damage. This process will also unlock the secondary effect of the passives.

Do the same for Druidic Prowess to increase attribute, along with Wind in the Leaves and Bush Stalker for better cast speed and critical chance. Unlock Harmonious Wonder to reach Primal Shifter, which grants a massive 50% damage and attack buff while you shapeshift. Finally, max out Tiger Spirit for additional critical chance. If you have leftover points, use them to get Urisine Strength for more damage reduction in the Beastmaster passive tree.

