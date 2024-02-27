Last Epoch “Failed to connect to game server” Error Code LE-65: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Last Epoch players are now finding a new error that prevents them from connecting to the game servers after launching the title from Steam. The game is getting stuck on the connection screen and showing Error Code LE-65.

When the error pops up, it either boots you back to the title screen or automatically force closes the game on you, thereby exiting to the desktop.

While there are no permanent solutions you will be able to find for this until the developers fix it, there are some temporary workarounds that the community has come up with.

Today’s Last Epoch guide will go over some of the things that you can do to deal with Error Code LE-65.

How to fix “Failed to connect to game server” Error Code LE-65 in Last Epoch

Expand Tweet

Here are a few ways to deal with “Failed to connect to game server” Error Code LE-65 in Last Epoch:

1) Verify File Integrity

The first solution that you can try is to verify file integrity. The connection issue might be happening because there are a few corrupt files in the installation directory. So to deal with it, you need to go to Steam Library > Right-click on Last Epoch > Properties > Local Files > Scan and Fix files.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

2) Check for server availability

It’s likely that the Last Epoch servers are down, resulting in the error. If this is the case, head over to their official Twitter handle to see if the servers are indeed disabled. If they are down for maintenance, you will have to wait for them to be back up again to enjoy multiplayer.

3) Try to log in at another time

A high surge of players can also lead to this issue. If the servers are facing more log-ins than they can handle, it will lead to you getting stuck on the Last Epoch connecting screen. You might then need to either retry the game at another time or stick through the connection timer to see if a player leaves, and you are automatically booted in.

4) Restart the game a couple of times

Restarting the game a few times seems to have worked for many in the community. So if the above steps don’t seem to be working, try restarting the title from the Steam Client.

Expand Tweet

5) Wait for an update

There are several multiplayer issues in Last Epoch. Eleventh Hour Games has been deploying updates periodically to fix some of the outliers, so wait for a patch that fixes the connection problems.