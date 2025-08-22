Last Epoch: Best Abomination Necromancer endgame build (Season 3)

The Necromancer and minions in Last Epoch received some significant changes in Season 3, making the Abomination build even stronger. With the latest rework, the Abomination will no longer decay over time and can heal by absorbing other minions. Alongside its survivability, it also received buffs across the passive tree and sub-skills it acquired by absorbing minions.

Summon Abomination unlocks after investing 40 points in the Necromancer Mastery. However, to unlock Necromancer, you’ll need to invest 20 points in Acolyte. The means before you can wreak havoc with your mega minion, you’ll need to make do with smaller ones.

Skill setup for Abomination Necromancer build in Last Epoch S3

The primary damage dealer of this build is the Abomination you create. Naturally, other skills will act as support for increasing its damage. However, having a good setup that synergizes with each other is essential.

1) Summon Abomination

Abomination passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

The Abomination’s job is to smash enemies, and to do that, it’ll need unlimited power. Domination, Engorgement, and Death in the Family are the DPS sources as per the number of minions absorbed. Since you won’t have many sources of damage, Repugnant Mass will help in survival, while Necrosage and Contaminated Dreams will allow the Abomination to use abilities more frequently.

2) Summon Skeleton

Summon Skeleton passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Skeletons will be the most significant number of minions your Abomination will absorb alongside others, so they’ll need special treatment. Grave Walkers, Marrow Walkers, and Hollow Walkers are the three passive nodes you’ll need to have as many minions as possible for absorption. Shambling Steel is used to remove archers from the summon pool, allowing only melee undead soldiers.

3) Bone Curse

Bone Curse passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Bone Curse is used to put a debuff on enemies, but using Merciless, you can cast the skill onto your minions and increase their physical damage for four seconds. You’ll be using this skill mostly against strong enemies and bosses. Defile Defenses will shred enemy armor, while Sigil of Mortality will curse the enemy with Marked For Death.

4) Aura of Decay

Aura of Decay passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Apart from being your personal damage source, you’ll use the Aura of Decay to debuff enemies. Blood Font will change all of its poison properties to physical, and Fume Weaver will lower the enemy's physical resistance for each point of intelligence. The Plague Rat increases AoE, allowing you to maintain distance from enemies.

5) Dread Shade

Dread Shade passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

The last specialization skill will be Dread Shade, another way to buff the Abomination. Passives like Grim Fate increase health decay, but improve damage and AoE. While the process may sound like a drawback, Lone Watcher will negate this effect at the cost of only applying the buff on a single minion. The combination works well, as you’ll only use the abomination for dealing damage.

How to play Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch Season 3

The gameplay revolves around summoning the Abomination, which is the only hectic part of the build. Use all of your Skeleton minions along with a Skeletal Mage, Wraith, and Bone Golem to create the mega minion.

Once the Abomination is ready, swap the minion skills with specializations on the action bar. Use Bone Curse and Aura of Decay on enemies, and Dread Shade on the Abomination, and let it take care of everything on the screen.

Best endgame passive tree builds for Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch Season 3

Necromancer passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Since we will be building around minions, the Necromancer Mastery will have the most investment across the board. You’ll need to allot points across several passives, but the ultimate focus remains on damage nodes. In addition to these, here are the other passives you need to focus on:

Acolyte

Forbidden Knowledge x8

Dark Rituals x5

Stolen Vitality x1

Mania of Mortality x1

Crimson Gluttony x5

Unnatural Preservation x5

Lich

Apocrypha x10

Last Epoch endgame Abomination Necromancer itemization guide

Phantom Grip is one of the best Unique rings for a minion build (Image via EHG)

Uniques are the best way to finish your build and give the Abomination what it needs. While they aren’t necessary, unique items get the job done without the hassle of finding a perfect roll. Here are some item recommendations if you are lazy like me:

Wraithlord's Harbour

Evolution's End

Monument of Protection

Ravens’ Rise

Mantle of the Pale Ox

Face of the Mountain

Phantom Grip x2

Orian's Descent

Tyrant's Skull

Last Steps of the Living

If you like the crafting aspect of the game more than relying on unique drops, items with minion damage will be the priority. In addition to that, you’ll also need to focus on increasing health and stacking intelligence.

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch

Grand Spirit of Command gives a huge damage boost to minions (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Here are the main recommended Blessings:

Grand Resolve of Humanity

Grand Resonance of the Sea

Grand Echo of Solarum

Grand Esolve of Grael

Grand Spirit of Command

As for the Idols, there aren’t any specific or Unique ones that you need to use. Having resistance and defensive options should be enough. Heretical Large Immortal Idol with a chance to gain ward on hit, along with other Idols with resistances, will work well with the build.

