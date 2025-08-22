Last Epoch: Best Abomination Necromancer endgame build (Season 3)

The Necromancer and minions in Last Epoch received some significant changes in Season 3, making the Abomination build even stronger. With the latest rework, the Abomination will no longer decay over time and can heal by absorbing other minions. Alongside its survivability, it also received buffs across the passive tree and sub-skills it acquired by absorbing minions.
Summon Abomination unlocks after investing 40 points in the Necromancer Mastery. However, to unlock Necromancer, you’ll need to invest 20 points in Acolyte. The means before you can wreak havoc with your mega minion, you’ll need to make do with smaller ones.
Skill setup for Abomination Necromancer build in Last Epoch S3
The primary damage dealer of this build is the Abomination you create. Naturally, other skills will act as support for increasing its damage. However, having a good setup that synergizes with each other is essential.
1) Summon Abomination
The Abomination’s job is to smash enemies, and to do that, it’ll need unlimited power. Domination, Engorgement, and Death in the Family are the DPS sources as per the number of minions absorbed. Since you won’t have many sources of damage, Repugnant Mass will help in survival, while Necrosage and Contaminated Dreams will allow the Abomination to use abilities more frequently.
2) Summon Skeleton
Skeletons will be the most significant number of minions your Abomination will absorb alongside others, so they’ll need special treatment. Grave Walkers, Marrow Walkers, and Hollow Walkers are the three passive nodes you’ll need to have as many minions as possible for absorption. Shambling Steel is used to remove archers from the summon pool, allowing only melee undead soldiers.
3) Bone Curse
Bone Curse is used to put a debuff on enemies, but using Merciless, you can cast the skill onto your minions and increase their physical damage for four seconds. You’ll be using this skill mostly against strong enemies and bosses. Defile Defenses will shred enemy armor, while Sigil of Mortality will curse the enemy with Marked For Death.
4) Aura of Decay
Apart from being your personal damage source, you’ll use the Aura of Decay to debuff enemies. Blood Font will change all of its poison properties to physical, and Fume Weaver will lower the enemy's physical resistance for each point of intelligence. The Plague Rat increases AoE, allowing you to maintain distance from enemies.
5) Dread Shade
The last specialization skill will be Dread Shade, another way to buff the Abomination. Passives like Grim Fate increase health decay, but improve damage and AoE. While the process may sound like a drawback, Lone Watcher will negate this effect at the cost of only applying the buff on a single minion. The combination works well, as you’ll only use the abomination for dealing damage.
How to play Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch Season 3
The gameplay revolves around summoning the Abomination, which is the only hectic part of the build. Use all of your Skeleton minions along with a Skeletal Mage, Wraith, and Bone Golem to create the mega minion.
Once the Abomination is ready, swap the minion skills with specializations on the action bar. Use Bone Curse and Aura of Decay on enemies, and Dread Shade on the Abomination, and let it take care of everything on the screen.
Best endgame passive tree builds for Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch Season 3
Since we will be building around minions, the Necromancer Mastery will have the most investment across the board. You’ll need to allot points across several passives, but the ultimate focus remains on damage nodes. In addition to these, here are the other passives you need to focus on:
Acolyte
- Forbidden Knowledge x8
- Dark Rituals x5
- Stolen Vitality x1
- Mania of Mortality x1
- Crimson Gluttony x5
- Unnatural Preservation x5
Lich
- Apocrypha x10
Last Epoch endgame Abomination Necromancer itemization guide
Uniques are the best way to finish your build and give the Abomination what it needs. While they aren’t necessary, unique items get the job done without the hassle of finding a perfect roll. Here are some item recommendations if you are lazy like me:
- Wraithlord's Harbour
- Evolution's End
- Monument of Protection
- Ravens’ Rise
- Mantle of the Pale Ox
- Face of the Mountain
- Phantom Grip x2
- Orian's Descent
- Tyrant's Skull
- Last Steps of the Living
If you like the crafting aspect of the game more than relying on unique drops, items with minion damage will be the priority. In addition to that, you’ll also need to focus on increasing health and stacking intelligence.
Best Blessings and Idols to use for Abomination Necromancer in Last Epoch
Here are the main recommended Blessings:
- Grand Resolve of Humanity
- Grand Resonance of the Sea
- Grand Echo of Solarum
- Grand Esolve of Grael
- Grand Spirit of Command
As for the Idols, there aren’t any specific or Unique ones that you need to use. Having resistance and defensive options should be enough. Heretical Large Immortal Idol with a chance to gain ward on hit, along with other Idols with resistances, will work well with the build.
