Best Primalist leveling build in Last Epoch Season 3 

Last Epoch's Primalist has always had a bit of questionable class and build identity, but that has changed with the sweeping minion changes in Season 3. Therefore, it's a great time to hop onto the game and start with a solid Man-and-Beast hybrid gameplay to crack the earth itself with devastating Earthquakes and brutal melee Swipes.

Primalist embodies the earthly forces of Eterra, summoning animal companions and totems, utilizing nature-based spells, and assuming various hybrid shapeshifting forms. For our leveling purposes, we will focus on becoming a true Beastmaster, ordering your wolves, crows, and eventually a rampaging Bear to lay waste to enemies, and one-shotting bosses with no effort.

Best skills to level Primalist in Last Epoch Season 3

Primalist leveling has always been a little difficult in the earlier levels, and unfortunately, that situation hasn't really improved much. You're stuck with your Summon wolf companion and then a flock of Crows, until you can finish the first act and obtain the Bear you'll be running with.

That 50% damage loss means nothing, truly (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Start by investing your early points in your beginner tree and obtaining Eterra's Blessing, Warcry, and Summon Storm Crows. As you level up, you will unlock Fury Leap and Swipe, which will be your bread and butter skills for moving around and spamming without mana cost issues. Eventually, as you put more points into Shaman, you'll unlock Earthquake that will chew through enemies as your summoned Bear will practically spam it every few seconds.

Your skill setup should be up and running by the time you're 35, when you will unlock 4 Skill Specialization slots and enough Passive points to unlock Earthquake from the Shaman Passive Tree. Your ideal skill setup should look like:

Fury Leap - Movement

Summon Bear - Main damage source/ Situational minion buff

Eterra's Blessing - Optional minion healing/ Situational minion buff

Warcry - Optional boss dps spam

Swipe - Spammable / Situational minion damage buff

As for your Skill Specializations, this guideline should be enough for you to clear the campaign and have a smooth time in Monoliths:

Summon Wolf - Take 5 points of Savage Hunters and 1 rank of Legendary Bite . More points before respec should be put into Victory Howl and/or On The Hunt .

- Take 5 points of and 1 rank of . More points before respec should be put into and/or . Gathering Storm - Take 4 points of Jolting Strikes, and 1 point each of Earth Smasher and Seismic Crash. Similar to Summon Wolf, extra points should be spent on 1 rank of Looming Clouds and Lightning Strikes Twice, and 3 ranks of A Storm Gathers.

Swipe will carry you and your Bear into the middle acts (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Respec into your final setup once you have Beastmaster:

Summon Bear - Start with taking 1 rank each of Lacerating Claws, Ursine Dominion, Groundshaking Might, and Renewed Force. The next four ranks can be invested into Lacerating Claws. However, you can also invest it into 1 rank of Forceful Swipes and Rapid Swipes. After those 7 points, invest in Vicious Strikes and Wounded Prey.

- Start with taking 1 rank each of Lacerating Claws, Ursine Dominion, Groundshaking Might, and Renewed Force. The next four ranks can be invested into Lacerating Claws. However, you can also invest it into 1 rank of Forceful Swipes and Rapid Swipes. After those 7 points, invest in Vicious Strikes and Wounded Prey. Swipe - Take 2 ranks of Aspect of the Panther , 1 rank of Feline Hunter , 3 ranks of Sabertooth's Endurance , 3 ranks of Twin Fangs , and 2 ranks of Lion's Strength . If you're having issues with sustain, take 2 ranks of Way of the Hunt before the Lion's Strength . A rank of Wengarian Reach is also beneficial for increased coverage.

- Take 2 ranks of , 1 rank of , 3 ranks of , 3 ranks of , and 2 ranks of . If you're having issues with sustain, take 2 ranks of before the . A rank of is also beneficial for increased coverage. Warcry - Rush towards Shallow Breath after taking 1 rank of Staggering Roar . Afterwards, make a beeline for Bloodthirst by taking 1 rank of Juggernaut , 1 rank of Berserker , and 4 ranks of Brutality . After taking Bloodthirst , finish off Brutality with 1 more point, and move towards Breath of Eterra with 1 point.

- Rush towards after taking 1 rank of . Afterwards, make a beeline for by taking 1 rank of , 1 rank of , and 4 ranks of . After taking , finish off with 1 more point, and move towards with 1 point. Earthquake - Your Bear's go-to skill. Start by taking 4 ranks of Rupture , and 1 rank each of Seismic Smash and Seismic Tide . Once that's covered, take 1 rank of Potency , 2 ranks of Sunder , 5 ranks of The Harder They Fall , and 1 rank of Outbreak .

- Your Bear's go-to skill. Start by taking 4 ranks of , and 1 rank each of and . Once that's covered, take 1 rank of , 2 ranks of , 5 ranks of , and 1 rank of . Eterra's Blessing - Begin your progression with 3 ranks of Conservation, 4 ranks of Savage Boon, 5 ranks of Ardent Touch, and finish off with 2 ranks of Conservation. If you're struggling with heals, take 2 ranks of Ardent Touch and 3 ranks of Binding Heal.

Last Epoch Season 3 Primalist gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Champion Affixes can come in handy while leveling (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Since this is a physical damage-only build, your biggest priority should be Physical Damage and Minion Damage. Ways to reduce Cooldown should be a priority as well. Defensively, Health and Resistances are a good way to be tanky for all phases of Last Epoch's progression. So in short, your preferred affixes should be:

Level of Skills: Summon Bear, Earthquake

Minion Melee and Spell Damage and Minion Melee and Bow Damage

Cooldown Recovery Speed

Strength

Minion Damage

Minion Melee Crit Chance and Minion Crit Multiplier

Melee Attack Speed

Health

Any Resistance

Endurance

Minion Health

Vitality

Armour

Likewise, your preferred Item bases should be two Turquoise Rings, Turquoise Amulet, Bearded Axes, Obsidian Axes, Living Seed, Darkwolf Pelt, Shamanic Garb, and so on.

What's the best leveling mastery for Primalist in Last Epoch Season 3?

The majority of the Passive points will be invested in this tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Since we have been focusing so much on summoned minions, it is evident that we will focus on taking the role of a Beastmaster for this leveling guide. Before your first respec, your points will be going into Attunement, as your Gathering Storm and Tempest Strike will benefit greatly. Once you respec, you will instead focus solely on Strength, Melee Physical Damage, and Minion Damage.

Your Pre-respec Primalist Passive Tree should be:

8 points in Natural Attunement

5 points in Hunter's Restoration

1 point in Hunter's Emanation

6 points in Wisdom in the Wild

Once you respec, your Passive Tree progression should be as follows:

Primalist

8 points in Primal Strength

5 points in Hunter's Restoration

1 point in Hunter's Emanation

6 points in Survival of the Pack

After this, you should be investing your points into the Beastmaster and Shaman tree in tandem until you reach Level 35, when you can Specialize another skill. You should ideally have 15 points into Shaman to unlock Earthquake.

Funnily enough, the biggest damage scaler comes from this tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

We recommend starting with 5 points of Savagery and 1 point in Artor's Legacy in the Beastmaster Tree to unlock Summon Bear. Following that, move on to the Shaman Tree and invest 8 points in Sky Warrior and 7 points in Tempest Form. After that, every investment will be in the Beastmaster Tree, which is as follows:

1 point in Ambush

3 points in Boar Heart

5 points in Ursine Strength

5 points in The Chase

5 points in Rending Maw

5 points in Porcine Constitution

1 point in Natural Bond

5 points in The Circle of Life

6 points in Ocean Maw

3 points in Embodiment

1 point in Feeding Frenzy

2 points in Primal Aspects

With this setup and all the gear in place, you and your Bear will be tearing through Eterra and the Monoliths of Fate in no time at all. In fact, you'll be more than ready to transition into our endgame Bear Beastmaster build.

