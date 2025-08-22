Last Epoch: Best Profane Veil Warlock endgame build (Season 3)

Profane Veil in Last Epoch did not see any change with the Season 3 update, making it a strong endgame pick yet again. Unlike minion builds for Acolyte, Profane Veil focuses on spell casting and applying curses to boost your damage while weakening enemies. You’ll be casting each spell by yourself, which means a perfect skill rotation is required against bosses.

If built and used correctly, a Profane Veil Warlock can dish out incredible damage numbers while remaining invincible most of the time.

Skill setup for Profane Veil Warlock in Last Epoch Season 3

1) Profane Veil

Profane Veil passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Profane Veil is the bread and butter of the build, but by itself, it can’t do much. The main draw is hidden within its passive, as Profane Orbs, paired with Hex Flurry, will be the ones dealing most of the damage. For more damage, Lake of Blood will convert all Necrotic damage from the skill to Physical, which will pair well with Bone Curse.

2) Chthonic Fissure

Chthonic Fissure passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Chthonic Fissure is a popular skill used across many Acolyte builds, and will be used as a source to curse enemies with Acid Skin. Pairing the skill with Beacon of Torment will apply Torment (curse) to you, which allows you to deal more damage from spells. Chronicles of Ruin will extend the duration of the curse, helping you sustain high DPS with Profane Veil.

3) Rip Blood

Rip Blood passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Rip Blood is an incredible source of generating Ward with Arcane Fortress, and when paired with Mana Feast, it also provides mana regen. However, the most important skill would be Arcane Absorption for increasing Profane Veil's spell damage. Other useful passive nodes include Hemomancer for cast speed and Hematology for more health regen, which converts to Ward recovery.

4) Bone Curse

Bone Curse passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Bone Curse increases the physical damage taken by enemies. While it is a cast-based curse, the Signet of Agony converts it into an aura. When paired with Sigil of Mortality, it will also apply Mark for Death on enemies. Since it will drain mana continuously, pick up Cultist’s Fervor to increase duration, and Iron Maiden with Acute Affliction for more damage.

5) Aura of Decay

Aura of Decay passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

The main idea behind Aura of Decay is to strip enemy poison resistance with Fume Weaver and Vulnerability. However, to make use of it, you’ll need to pick up Blood Font and convert everything into physical. As mentioned above, Profane Veil also deals physical damage through Lake of Blood, adding even more damage to the skill.

How to play Profane Veil Warlock in Last Epoch Season 3

The gameplay for Profane Veil is simple, yet results in massive damage against enemies due to multiple curses. Aura of Decay and Bone Curse will apply a curse in an AoE, and for the most part, both of them will be enough for smaller foes.

To fight bosses, use Chthonic Fissure to apply Torment and Acid Skin to increase your spell damage and critical hit chance. Finally, use Profane Veil to melt enemies. If you run out of mana, use Rip Blood.

Best endgame passive tree builds for Profane Veil Warlock in Last Epoch Season 3

Warlock passive tree (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

As a Warlock, you’ll be focusing on Ward retention to prevent damage, while applying curses on enemies and dealing Physical (converted from Necrotic) damage. It will also be the Mastery with the highest investment. Nodes like Chaotic Strikes and Doom Herald focus on damage, while others like Harrowing Armor, Dark Protections, and Imperishable provide defensive bonuses.

Here are the other passives you need to focus on:

Acolyte

Blood Aura x1

Forbidden Knowledge x8

Mania of Morality x1

Blood Pact x8

Unnatural Preservation x5

Lich

Apocrypha x10

Survival of the Cruel x2

Biting Frost x4

Etheral Menace x1

Reaper x3

Excoriating Insight x8

Unclosing Wounds x6

Last Epoch endgame Profane Veil Warlock itemization guide

Become invincible with Ward regeneration (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Uniques are an easy way to build an endgame character without worrying about crafting, but with Profane Veil, there are a few items that will make the build stronger. Here is the recommended gear:

The Butcher's Crown

Pearls of the Swine (increases ward recovery for each curse in you)

Mad Alchemist's Ladle

Wall of Nothing

Scales of Eterra

Grasp of the Blood Mage

Red Ring of Atlaria x2

Thron Slinger (with Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed crafted)

Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros

Vaion's Chariot (with Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed crafted)

In addition to Uniques, Profane Veil is one of the few skills that go on a sizeable cooldown, which is something you’ll want to avoid. A build consisting of Unique items will have a hard time sustaining Profane Veil unless you craft ‘Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed’ on the belt and boots.

Best Blessings and Idols for Profane Veil Warlock in Last Epoch

Lowering Physical resistance will help take down enemies easily (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Here are the main recommended Blessings with their timelines:

Grand Resonance of the Sea (Ending the Storm)

Grand Resolve of Humanity (Reign of Dragons)

Grand Body of Obsidian (Spirits of Fire)

Grand Emptiness of Ash (The Black Sun)

Grand Fury of the North (The Age of Winter)

As mentioned, some additional cooldown recovery on Idols will work best for the build and allow you to use the skill more frequently. Two 4x1 Ornate Idols with cooldown recovery, mana regeneration, and an increased duration of Profane Veil will be the best-in-slot option. Other stats can include the required defense rolls, such as resistances and armor.

