Complete Last Epoch roadmap for Cycles 1.1 to 1.4, explored

Eleventh Hour Games recently released a detailed Last Epoch roadmap, going over what to expect from this ARPG in the next four cycles. The recent decline in player count has led many to wonder when the next content drop will be. This roadmap answers the question once and for all, with exciting features such as Transmog, a dodge-roll mechanic, a new story chapter, and more.

Following the seasonal model of Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, Last Epoch developers will rejuvenate their game with new "Cycles," updates with new content, and a fresh economy every three to four months.

Last Epoch Roadmap details: Pinnacle bosses, new story chapter, Skill Sigil system, and more

The latest Last Epoch roadmap highlights core features of the upcoming Cycles 1.1 through 1.4. The four Cycles will account for the entirety of 2024 and likely the first quarter of 2025. Needless to say, their success will be crucial in the formative year of Last Epoch's budding player base.

Here's everything we know from the Last Epoch roadmap on the next four Cycles, at a glimpse:

Last Epoch Cycle 1.1 (Expected late May to mid-June 2024)

The upcoming Cycle 1.1 will be Last Epoch's second season post-Early Access - and the developers have cooked up some game-changing formulas for it.

First and foremost, this Cycle is supposed to bring a baseline dodge-roll (Evade) mechanic to Last Epoch, taking inspiration from Path of Exile 2. This alone should fundamentally change the flow of the game, but on top of that, a Random Encounters system called Nemesis will spice up things on the gameplay front.

Last Epoch Cycle 1.1 will also add a new tier of progression with Pinnacle Bosses and Harbingers, something to keep late-game minmaxers engaged.

Last Epoch Cycle 1.2 (Expected September 2024)

Last Epoch Cycle 1.2 will spruce up horizontal progression with Primal Hunts, a new end-game event. Players can also expect their end-game meta to be redefined with a new tier of gear called Primordial Uniques.

Other than that, the game's story will get padded out further with a new chapter based on the Ancient Era.

Last Epoch Cycle 1.3 (Expected December 2024)

Monolith of Fate, the stepping stones into Last Epoch's current end-game, will be expanded upon in Cycle 1.3, complete with new procedural side-zones and unique False Echoes.

Last Epoch Cycle 1.4 (Expected March-April 2025)

2025 will be a good year for those who were expecting some visual character customization in Last Epoch. While gender-unlocked classes yet remain a distant dream, Cycle 1.4 will introduce Transmog and Dye systems to up your fashion game.

As per the current Last Epoch roadmap, the core progression will also see a massive overhaul with the new Skill Sigils system planned for next year.