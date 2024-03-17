Are Last Epoch classes gender-locked? Answered

Whether Last Epoch classes are gender-locked or not is a question that has been plaguing many ARPG fans. While this game has multiple classes you can pick from, similar to Path of Exile, there is no 'character creation menu' as such. Unlike MMORPGs, ARPGs are not known for their expansive character creation, and Last Epoch does not deviate from this norm.

All you can select before starting your first Last Epoch playthrough in earnest is the class. But are you locked into the class' default visuals, or can you equip different skins to alter it? This article will explore the availability of gender-lock for Last Epoch classes.

Is there gender-lock for Last Epoch classes?

Base classes in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

All Last Epoch classes are gender-locked as of its release, and there is no indication of Eleventh Hour Games introducing flexibility in this aspect anytime soon.

Last Epoch has five base classes, each of which can branch out into three separate Masteries or subclasses, none of which alters the look of the character visually.

Currently, every Last Epoch class is locked into their character model and sex, which are also reflected on their origin story cinematics:

Sentinel - male

Acolyte - female

Mage - male

Rogue - female

Primalist - male

Can you alter the looks of your Last Epoch character with cosmetics?

Last Epoch comes with various cosmetic slots that allow you to equip different visual-only items, including capes, armor pieces, and other cosmetic flairs.

However, as of now, you cannot alter the base look of your class in any way. For example, you cannot play a female Primalist or a male Acolyte.

Will gender-lock in Last Epoch classes be eventually removed?

Character Customization was one of the stretch goals in the Kickstarter campaign (Image via Kickstarter)

The final stretch goal of Last Epoch's Kickstarter campaign is 'Character Customization', which sits on an unreached milestone of $330,000. Although 'character customization' does not implicitly suggest gender options for each class, the developers are not opposed to the idea.

Many threads have tried to open the question of why the classes are gender-locked, and in one of the threads, Judd Cobler a.k.a. moxjet200, the Game Director of Last Epoch has clarified their stance:

"We understand that having a single character which is male or female per class can be disappointing to players who want other options. We would love to do this but it’s just a matter of resources that our indie studio doesn’t have."

The same post also mentions the chief reason why this was not a priority, explaining how resource-intensive character customization options can be:

"Creating another gender option per class would require double the animations, character introductions, voice acting, a large amount of work for equippable armor, etc. which is probably more time-consuming and resource intensive than some realize."

However, the developers have not dropped the idea completely. Eventually, in a future live-service Cycle of Last Epoch, fans may get to see multiple gender options for each class. Judd Cobler says in the same thread:

I'm saying this so that you guys understand your desire for this isn’t falling on deaf ears and we’re just not tackling this because we don’t think it’s a good design choice. Maybe in the future we’ll have the means to do this - we would love it as much as you guys."

