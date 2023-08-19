After Season 1 disaster, Diablo 4 fans are returning to Path of Exile saying they "love POE"

Diablo 4 has garnered a strong fanbase thanks to its extensive content. Players can easily spend hours playing through the story, taking on side quests, or simply exploring the world of Sanctuary. Fans, however, have mixed feelings regarding the quality of content in this title, with many expressing their opinions on Reddit.

One avid fan posted the following:

“After playing D4 I realized how much I love POE”

Among popular MMO games, Path of Exile has a strong player base due to the consistent updates. So, a tweet declaring PoE's superiority over Diablo 4 prompted other players to respond and voice their opinions. The resulting discussion included fans who consider Path of Exile a superior ARPG experience along with those who enjoy the fourth iteration of Diablo.

Diablo 4 players debate over which game is better

Diablo 4 has undergone numerous changes via frequent patches, with the most recent being patch 1.1.2. Season of the Malignant further injected more content into the game, receiving a lukewarm response. This has also led some players to return to Path of Exile.

One Reddit fan trailblazed a discussion arguing Path of Exile is superior, based on their experience after playing the D4 game with a group of friends.

Other fans chimed in stating that despite spending multiple years developing the fourth installment of the Diablo franchise, Blizzard Entertainment's newest game appears to be lacking in content when compared to Path of Exile.

One player was quick to respond, blaming Blizzard's lack of focus on their attempt to cater to all types of gamers. Others commented they treated playing Diablo 4 acted as a practice run before taking on Path of Exile.

Some fans maintained a neutral stance, elaborating upon the differences between the purpose of the two games. They stated that the latest Diablo title has been designed to offer a robust experience in the form of narrative and quests to attract a mass audience. They further suggested that the successive seasons are aimed at sustaining that player base.

This led yet more players to point out how this full-priced game features microtransactions along with a battle pass system, another factor which is encouraging players to return to Path of Exile.

While Path of Exile was praised for its superior interwining systems, a small demographic of Reddit users lauded Diablo 4 for possessing smoother combat mechanics in comparison to the PoE game.

A player candidly pointed out that the lack of content after completing the campaign is prevalent, thus making the Blizzard Entertainment game rather boring. Despite the criticism however, avid fans seemed to admire both games, listing their pros and cons.

The biggest takeaway from this debate is that Season of the Malignant lacks sufficient content to motivate players. Its lackluster appeal can partially be attributed to the fact that the Season 1 battle pass does not feature attractive armor sets.

Diablo 4’s strength lies in the plethora of builds that can be crafted for every class, enriching the gameplay experience. Fans can peruse this comprehensive guide highlighting the best Conjurer Sorcerer build in the D4 game.