Diablo 4: Best Conjurer Sorcerer build guide (endgame)

Diablo 4 has catapulted in popularity thanks to the vast variety of content and in-depth gameplay mechanics. The five interesting classes further incentivize you to switch up your tactics while tackling myriad enemies in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. If you wish to leverage the elemental spells to wreak havoc in battles, then Sorcerer is the best fit for you.

The Diablo 4 Conjurer build allows you to leverage three of the best conjuration skills in a single setup. You can rely on it to deal with swarms of enemies with relative ease, along with bolstering the Sorcerer’s defense.

You will be able to create a strong and cohesive setup comprising the best gems, Aspects, Paragon Boards, and Glyphs with the help of this guide.

Best Diablo 4 Conjurer Sorcerer endgame abilities and passives

Hydra is one of the crucial skills for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 Sorcerer is known for unleashing strong spells in combat. This class also witnessed many nerfs that led to disinterest amongst fans to rely on the Sorcerer to be used aggressively.

The extensive patch 1.1.1 introduced many buffs that make this class worth delving into. The Conjurer build is dependent on Hydra, Ice Blade, and Lightning Spear. You should be able to tackle tougher dungeons and defeat bosses with ease.

Ice Blades skill is also used in this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills are worth possessing for this build:

Skills Points to Invest Fire Bolt 2 Devastation 1 Potent Warding 3 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Ice Armor / Enhanced 1 / 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 1 / 1 / 1 Glass Canon 3 Hydra / Enhanced / Invoked 5 / 1 / 1 Ice Blades / Enhanced / Summoned 3 / 1 / 1 Lightning Spear / Enhanced / Invoked 1 / 1 / 1 Precision Magic 3 Conjuration Mastery 3 Align the Elements 1 Mana Shield 3 Protection 3 Inner Flames 3 Devouring Blaze 3 Crippling Flames 3 Esu’s Ferocity 1

You will acquire many passive boosts from a gameplay system called Paragon Boards. You must focus on reaching level 50 to avail yourself of this feature. Additionally, you can also leverage many Glyphs to gain boosts.

These Paragon Boards and Glyphs are best suited for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Conjurer Enchantment Master Control Burning Instinct Territorial Searing Heat Exploit Elemental Summoner Reinforced

Best Diablo 4 Conjurer Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect enhances armor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sorcerers possess a unique gameplay mechanic called Enchantments that can be used to elevate the build. The Conjurer setup can benefit from Ice Blades and Fire Bolt Enchantments. If you find the build lacking, then make sure to use the best Legendary Aspects that provide bonuses that match the skills that you have opted for.

You can consider trying out the following Legendary Aspects:

Aspect of Shared Misery: Oblivion Dungeon in Hawezar region.

Oblivion Dungeon in Hawezar region. Edgemaster’s Aspect: Dungeon named Oldstone within the Scosglen area.

Dungeon named Oldstone within the Scosglen area. Serpentine Aspect: Not associated with any dungeon, thus, requires extraction from Legendary loot.

Not associated with any dungeon, thus, requires extraction from Legendary loot. Storm Swell Aspect: Obtained by clearing out Onyx Hold Dungeon in Dry Steppes region.

Obtained by clearing out Onyx Hold Dungeon in Dry Steppes region. Aspect of Disobedience: Tackle the Halls of the Damned Dungeon within Kehjistan to secure this Aspect.

Tackle the Halls of the Damned Dungeon within Kehjistan to secure this Aspect. Everliving Aspect: Resort to extraction from any Legendary gear tied to it.

This heart suits the Conjurer build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While gems impart small boosts, they are quite effective in the long run. You can deal more damage with critical strikes to vulnerable foes if you use Emerald on the weapon. You can avail of some barrier generation by resorting to Diamonds for your armor. You can try out Skull for your jewelry items or use Malignant Hearts for other bonuses.

You can rely on these Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful)

The Barber (Wrathful) Ring 1: Tal’Rasha (Vicious)

Tal’Rasha (Vicious) Ring 2: The Malignant Pact (Wrathful)

You can partake in many seasonal quests (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

