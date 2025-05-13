5 Confirmed features coming in Light No Fire

Light No Fire is the latest title that's currently in development by Hello Games. It takes a lot of inspiration from No Man's Sky, but switches things up. It's not a sequel, but rather a spiritual continuation of ideas that can be implemented on a singular procedurally generated planet: Earth (sort of).

Despite there being no release date in sight, we do know a few features that are coming to the game or will be a part of it at launch. These can be seen in the trailer and have been mentioned by the developers themselves. Without much ado, here are the details.

Here are five features that have been confirmed for Light No Fire

Rideable creatures

I suppose riding a giant Kingfisher is one way to get around (Image via Hello Games)

In the trailer, we can see that players will be able to ride a variety of creatures, both in the air and on land. For the time being, the developers have showcased dragon-like creatures and what appears to be a giant Kingfisher. As for land creatures, we can see players riding about on goat-like mounts.

Explorable open-world

Explore as far as you can travel (Image via Hello Games)

The Earth-like planet, as we know it, will be fully explorable; every nook and cranny of it, down to a hole in the ground. There will be mountains that tower over those below, and oceans deep, filled with life. We've also seen sunken ships, perhaps filled with plunder. Every part of this procedurally generated world will be explorable.

Differential weather

The weather will be dynamic (Image via Hello Games)

Much like No Man's Sky, we can see that Light No Fire has differential weather systems as well. Certain biomes are bright, while others have heavy rain and dust storms. These could be biome-specific, but taking into consideration that the goal is to create a full-fleshed out planet, dynamic could be a prominent feature, changing over time.

Combat

Combat will be a large part of the gameplay (Image via Hello Games)

In the trailer for Light No Fire, we can see some combat occur. Characters can be seen using bows and swords. Staves can be spotted as well, but it is unclear if this means we'll have magic or they'll simply be usable as melee weapons. As for skills and upgrading of weapons, there is still no information on that front, but it is a very real possibility.

Shared infrastructure

Structures are persistent (Image via Hello Games)

Much like No Man's Sky, structures in Light No Fire will be persistent. This means everyone on the planet will be able to see them if they come across them on their adventures. Players may be able to interact with them, but to a limited extent, since deleting structures randomly is not something anyone would want.

