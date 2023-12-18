"Limitless Library": Reddit reacts to new The Elder Scrolls Online 'Infinite Archive' rename

ZeniMax Online Studios, the developers of The Elder Scrolls Online, recently announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the beloved roguelike dungeon added in update 40 was getting a name change. This dungeon, previously known as the Endless Archive, was renamed to Infinite Archive on December 18, which is reflected in in-game and public-facing texts.

The Infinite Archive, introduced in late October, emerged as a distinctive type of battle content that swiftly gained popularity among fans. However, the rebranding of this roguelike mode was unexpected for many players, making them wonder about the reasons behind this sudden decision.

Why was The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive renamed?

Over nearly a decade, The Elder Scrolls Online has introduced numerous engaging game modes and systems for players to experience and enjoy. Among them, the Endless Archive was arguably the most anticipated addition to the myriad of different battle content in the game.

Rich Lambert, The Elder Scrolls Online's creative director, expressed in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"I love the Endless Archive because it's ESO meets roguelike, and those are kind of two of my favorite kinds of things."

The roguelike element introduced in this library-themed dungeon allowed it to contain a never-ending amount of arenas, which ultimately led to its designation as the Endless Archive. Many fans believe that this name perfectly encapsulated the essence of this roguelike dungeon, posing the question as to what prompted the change in its name.

The renaming of the Endless Archive might be attributed to its commonly used acronym 'EA,' also associated with Electronic Arts, a renowned game company known for its original titles such as Battlefield and FIFA. This acronym can confuse many players, especially newcomers, adding to the complexity of navigating through this mode.

As speculated by some Reddit users, a more probable reason for the renaming could be due to a trademark dispute between Amplitude Studios' Endless Dungeon franchise and the Endless Archive.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a fully voice-acted MMORPG featuring a diverse range of NPCs accompanied by unique questlines in the expansive continent of Tamriel. Renaming a pivotal aspect of the game, like the Endless Archive, entails significant effort. It's highly unlikely that the developers would make this decision without a compelling reason like a trademark dispute.

Some players pointed out that the new acronym for this roguelike dungeon is 'IA,' which is also associated with Infallible Aether, a well-known armor set in the title. If the aim was to address the confusion caused by the old acronym, the new name might exacerbate that issue instead.

Speculations aside, no official statements have been made regarding the Infinite Archive's renaming. Regardless of the reasons behind this name change, fans agree that acclimating to the new name will take some time.

