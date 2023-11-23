The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive guide: How to access, rewards, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online introduces new battle content consisting of group activities like dungeons and trials as well as solo arenas for lone wolves. In the dungeons, you will uncover the buried secrets of the continent of Tamriel and confront malignant forces threatening its existence. Those daring enough to participate in this expedition activity have the chance to reap ample rewards.

Warriors with an unquenchable thirst for battle and an enduring appetite for power may find their calling in the Endless Archive. This game mode is the latest roguelike dungeon added to the title and features a never-ending stream of battles. This article offers a guide to accessing the Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online and also mentions its rewards.

How to access the Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online is located in Apocrypha, added to the title in update 40. Even though access to this zone requires the paid Necrom expansion, you can still explore the roguelike dungeon as it is part of a free content update.

To access the Endless Archive, you can directly teleport to its location from the map of Apocrypha, found among the various realms of the Aurbis. A small amount of gold is charged as the teleportation fee.

In the Endless Archive, you will battle a diverse range of enemies and bosses. It features infinite arenas categorized into Stages, Cycles, and Arcs. Each Cycle consists of three Stages, culminating in a boss fight in the final one. Completing five such Cycles will bring you to the end of an Arc.

However, unlike other dungeons in The Elder Scrolls Online, you won't battle enemies as soon as you enter the Endless Archive. As its name suggests, this is a repository filled with books and a few other-worldly beings.

Once you access the dungeon, you will come across Master Malkhest, who will want you to track down Tho'at Replicanum. This quest will require you to complete an entire Arc, for which you must enter the Archival Wings located next to the NPC.

Entering the Archival Wing will teleport you to the starting arena in the Endless Archive. After defeating the standard enemies in the first two Stages, you can choose one of two random temporary buffs called Verses. This buff will remain active only during the next Stage or boss fight.

Defeating the boss in the final Stage of each Cycle will reward you with one of two random permanent buffs called Visions. This one will remain active for the entire duration of your run and can stack with other buffs to create unique and enhanced effects.

Tho'at Replicanum is the final boss you'll face at the end of Cycle 5. Defeating her will complete Master Malkhest's quest and end the Arc. Each consequent Arc will go through the same loop with a bit of a twist. The challenges will get progressively more difficult the further you explore the Endless Archive.

It's essential to have an optimized build in this dungeon with adequate damage and survivability, as you will only have three lives in it.

The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive rewards

In Endless Archive, you can earn a currency called Archival Fortunes and purchase countless goodies using it at the Filer merchants, who can be found around the dungeon's starting location.

The things that can be purchased from these NPCs include Motif styles, non-combat pets, gear, and more. Some of these items are replaced with new ones every week. However, the main draw of Filer merchants involves their brand-new class armor sets. They offer exclusive sets for the classes in the title that buff one of their particular skill lines.

Here are all the new armor sets in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive:

Basalt-Blooded Warrior: Dragonknight

Dragonknight Soulcleaver: Nightblade

Nightblade Wrathsun: Templar

Templar Gardener Of Seasons: Warden

Warden Nobility in Decay: Necromancer

Necromancer Reawakened Hierophant: Arcanist

This concludes our guide to the Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online.