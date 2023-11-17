Best Endless Archive Verses in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Endless Archive is a unique dungeon introduced in The Elder Scrolls Online in update 40. It is a roguelike mode with infinite arenas divided into Stages, Cycles, and Arcs. Three phases complete a Cycle and feature a boss fight in the final one. Completing five Cycles marks the end of an Arc. Each consecutive Arc progressively increases the difficulty of the dungeon.

As this mode's difficulty increases, survival becomes nigh impossible. To counteract this, you will receive various buffs known as Verses and Visions throughout the dungeon. Let's take a look at the best options in the former category in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive.

Strongest Verses in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive

Verses are temporary buffs in the The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive that you can receive at the end of each Stage. Unlike this mode's Visions, which can be stacked and persist the entire duration of the dungeon, they provide much stronger advantages that remain active only during the next Stage or boss fight.

Here are the best Verses and the buffs they provide in the Endless Archive:

Augmented Areas is an incredible Verse as it increases the damage of Area-of-Effect (AOE) abilities by 50 percent. It can be crucial in Stages with Marauder Hilkarax, as he can appear amid other enemies, dominating you with sheer numbers.

is an incredible Verse as it increases the damage of Area-of-Effect (AOE) abilities by 50 percent. It can be crucial in Stages with Marauder Hilkarax, as he can appear amid other enemies, dominating you with sheer numbers. The Beatdown Verse reduces the enemy's Physical and Spell Resistance by 90 percent for 10 seconds. It is one of the strongest Verses in later Arcs, as bosses have enhanced stats and defenses.

Verse reduces the enemy's Physical and Spell Resistance by 90 percent for 10 seconds. It is one of the strongest Verses in later Arcs, as bosses have enhanced stats and defenses. The Class Embodiment Verse amplifies the damage of Class Skills by 50 percent. It can affect both AOE and single-target abilities as long as they belong to the Class-specific skill line, making it useful in all Stages.

Verse amplifies the damage of Class Skills by 50 percent. It can affect both AOE and single-target abilities as long as they belong to the Class-specific skill line, making it useful in all Stages. Archival Evasion is extremely helpful, as it reduces incoming damage from AOE abilities by 25 percent. It can aid in elevating the emphasis on healing to survive AOE attacks, which cannot be avoided.

is extremely helpful, as it reduces incoming damage from AOE abilities by 25 percent. It can aid in elevating the emphasis on healing to survive AOE attacks, which cannot be avoided. Enhanced Remedy is a simple but valuable Verse that enhances the healing done by 50 percent. Similar to the prior Verse, it can trivialize the healing check mechanics like the poison phases in The Serpent boss battle.

is a simple but valuable Verse that enhances the healing done by 50 percent. Similar to the prior Verse, it can trivialize the healing check mechanics like the poison phases in The Serpent boss battle. The Sequential Shield applies a shield on your character that can absorb damage for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 20 seconds. This Verse can come in clutch in situations where you are out of resources and struggling to keep up your defenses.

applies a shield on your character that can absorb damage for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 20 seconds. This Verse can come in clutch in situations where you are out of resources and struggling to keep up your defenses. The Transfusion Verse heals you for every tick of your Damage-over-Time (DOT) abilities. It can be especially useful in builds focused on inflicting DOTs.

Verse heals you for every tick of your Damage-over-Time (DOT) abilities. It can be especially useful in builds focused on inflicting DOTs. Bountiful Resources is a boon for heavy attack builds, as it restores extra Magicka, Stamina, and Health. Moreover, it generates Ultimate when you use a fully-charged heavy attack. This Verse can trigger every three seconds, making it great for resource management.

Even though Verses in the Endless Archive provide strong buffs, it is recommended not to depend on particular ones, as they are presented at random. An optimized build can provide adequate damage and defenses, ensuring you don't need luck to beat the bosses.

This concludes our list of the best Verses in Endless Archive.