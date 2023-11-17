Best Endless Archive Visions in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Endless Archive is a never-ending roguelike dungeon added to The Elder Scrolls Online in update 40. Unlike other dungeons and trials in the game added with different paid DLCs, it is accessible to everyone as part of a free content addition. It allows you to experience random bosses curated from a vast range of battle content in-game.

There are no difficulty options in the Endless Archive. Instead, it gets progressively more difficult the further you explore. To help your character keep up with the rising difficulty, you receive various buffs known as Verses and Visions. Let's take a look at the best Visions in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Strongest Visions in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive

The Visions are permanent buffs in Endless Archive that players can receive after defeating bosses at the end of each Cycle. Some Visions can stack up to three times, making you extremely powerful the longer you survive in the dungeon.

Here are the best Visions and the buff they provide in The Elder Scrolls Online:

T he Ferocious Strike Vision enhances the damage inflicted by Physical and Bleed attacks by 15 percent. It is part of the Ferocious set, and acquiring three unique Ferocious Visions can grant you access to the Bestial Transformation Offensive Verse.

enhances the damage inflicted by Physical and Bleed attacks by 15 percent. It is part of the Ferocious set, and acquiring three unique Ferocious Visions can grant you access to the Bestial Transformation Offensive Verse. The Focused Efforts Vision increases the chance of applying a status effect by 10 percent and the damage done by 200 percent per stack. It can boost your Area-of-Effect (AOE) damage significantly.

increases the chance of applying a status effect by 10 percent and the damage done by 200 percent per stack. It can boost your Area-of-Effect (AOE) damage significantly. The Brawling Blitz Vision amplifies the Critical Damage of martial-based attacks by 10% per stack. It dovetails well with the prior two Visions, as this buff applies to abilities that inflict Physical, Poison, Disease, or Bleed damage.

amplifies the Critical Damage of martial-based attacks by 10% per stack. It dovetails well with the prior two Visions, as this buff applies to abilities that inflict Physical, Poison, Disease, or Bleed damage. Hearty Vitality is a simple Vision that boosts your maximum health by five percent per stack. It can be incredibly useful in the later Arcs, as the bosses progressively inflict higher damage.

is a simple Vision that boosts your maximum health by five percent per stack. It can be incredibly useful in the later Arcs, as the bosses progressively inflict higher damage. Restorative Protection is an essential Vision against the hardest bosses in Endless Archive, as it increases the duration of healing over time and shield effects by 20 percent per stack.

is an essential Vision against the hardest bosses in Endless Archive, as it increases the duration of healing over time and shield effects by 20 percent per stack. The Refined Restoration Vision increases your health recovery by 30 percent per stack. If you happen to receive all the prior defensive Visions, you can survive the brunt of the damage in the first few Arcs.

increases your health recovery by 30 percent per stack. If you happen to receive all the prior defensive Visions, you can survive the brunt of the damage in the first few Arcs. The Archival Intelligence is a crucial Vision for Magicka-based builds in The Elder Scrolls Online. It boosts the Magicka recovery by 25 percent per stack.

is a crucial Vision for Magicka-based builds in The Elder Scrolls Online. It boosts the Magicka recovery by 25 percent per stack. The Stamina Reserves boost your maximum Stamina by five percent per stack. This Vision is great for resource management during long boss battles.

boost your maximum Stamina by five percent per stack. This Vision is great for resource management during long boss battles. Similar to the prior Vision, the Magical Reserves boost your maximum Magicka by five percent per stack.

boost your maximum Magicka by five percent per stack. The Attuned Enhancements Vision amplifies the weapon enchant effectiveness by 60 percent. You can utilize this Vision to increase damage output, debuff your enemies, or absorb resources using different weapon enchantments.

Despite providing strong buffs, it is recommended not to rely on specific Visions while exploring the Endless Archive, as they are completely random. Utilizing an optimized build can help make the battles less arduous.