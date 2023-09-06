The Lost Ark servers across all regions will be temporarily down for a scheduled maintenance today, September 6. Although there's no patch or hotfix going live after this downtime, this maintenance period will reportedly be conducted to perform regular housekeeping of the game servers. Without proper checks, the servers tend to get cluttered and cause a lot of issues for the players.

The Lost Ark servers are regularly taken down for periodic maintenance. What's unique about this downtime is that the servers will be offline for a prolonged period. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of the downtimes for all regions worldwide.

When are the Lost Ark servers going offline today (September 6)?

The Lost Ark servers will be offline across the globe on September 6 at the following times:

12 am PT

7 am UTC

9 am CEST

The downtime is expected to last up to four hours. Since the developers have mentioned an upper limit for this period, the servers can go live before it. Players can find more information about the server downtime on the official Lost Ark Twitter page. Alternatively, they can check the server status by clicking this link here.

When will the Lost Ark servers come back up?

Since the servers are expected to be down for no more than four hours, they should be coming back up at the following times:

4 am PT

1 pm UTC

3 pm CEST

However, if the developers decide to deploy a hotfix or end up encountering a problem with the servers, the downtime may exceed the aforementioned duration.

What to expect from Lost Ark's September 6 server downtime?

As of now, it's difficult to speculate what's coming after the downtime period. However, considering that a new update went live in August, followed by a huge server merger this past week, maintenance downtime could be required to ensure the servers function properly.

To conclude, while this downtime might not add anything of value to the game, it might be necessary to prepare the server for future updates. With a new continent set to arrive next month, it's important that developers prepare the servers for a seamless launch. This is paramount when it comes to preserving player experience.