Major ability changes coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

While Destiny 2 is primarily a shooter, abilities also play a major role in the game. Every class has three specific abilities that are governed by different stats that influence the cooldown of each of these abilities. A few other factors also affect the cooldown, but stats do it the most. In Season of the Wish, Bungie will mostly be reworking how these ability cooldowns work in an effort to ensure they are balanced.

The game isn't that unstable at this point in time. However, ability cooldowns have been a bit over the place, which is why such a rework was necessary. Having said that, here's how the developers will be reworking the abilities in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

Ability cooldown reworks set to go live in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Based on the information revealed by Bungie, the developers seem to believe that more powerful abilities aren't coming at a very meaningful cost to the player. At this point in time, the game presents a lot of ways to recover ability energy that ignores cooldown tiers. This makes how often one can use an ability very inconsistent.

In Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, this is set to change. Aspects and Fragments that return ability energy are being reworked in such a way that the energy they refund will depend heavily on a power's overall cooldown.

Following this, the slowest charging grenade abilities will receive a flat 50% energy boost, while the slowest charging melee ones will see a flat 60% energy boost. This will ensure that all ability cooldowns are on par with each other. Not only that, this will also make certain that the stronger abilities come at a more meaningful cost to players.

However, the upcoming changes won't touch the fastest charging abilities. Exotic perks that target a single ability are also excluded from these alterations. The same applies to Aspects like Knock 'em Down. It will be interesting to see if these perks and Aspects will be reworked at a later date.

In Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, the developers will be reworking two of the most popular supers in the game. However, for now, they're just focusing on the cooldowns.

With Bungie shaking up the sandbox in the Season of the Wish, it will be interesting to see what the meta looks like once the new season goes live on November 28.