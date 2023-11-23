Major changes coming to Destiny 2 Banner of War in Season of the Wish

The Destiny 2 Banner of War Aspect is, by far, one of the best Strand aspects in this game. It was found in almost every Strand Titan build after being released. Not only does this inclusion provide bonuses to the player using it, the aspect also offers the same buffs to others on the team if they are within a certain radius of the individual wielding it.

The Banner of War requires a certain amount of build-up for it to reach maximum efficiency. It is quite easy to ensure this happens. According to the developers, this isn't how things should be. With this in mind, Bungie is bringing a few changes to the Destiny 2 Banner of War in Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Banner of War to get minor reworks in Season of the Wish

As it currently stands, the Destiny 2 Banner of War activates whenever you get a melee kill, a kill with a sword, or one with a glaive. When you accomplish any of these, you raise a banner that releases pulses that heal your allies around you. It also gives a 40% damage boost to your melee abilities, a 10% damage boost to your swords, and a 25% damage boost to your glaives.

Once the Banner of War is active, if you keep scoring kills in any of the three ways mentioned above, the frequency of the pulses increases. This buff stacks up to four times. In any end-game content, especially during certain boss phases, a lot of ads keep spawning. This allows you to easily stack the Destiny 2 Banner of War buff.

Starting in Season of the Wish, the number of kills required to level up your Banner of War will be doubled. However, to compensate for it, the time for which this aspect is active will also be doubled. The type of enemy you kill will also affect the uptime of the Banner of War Aspect.

While this doesn't really look like a huge difference on paper, it will be different in practicality because the Banner of War will reward risky playstyles. You will have to venture out and engage the smaller ads more often than before if you want to level up the Banner of War quickly. However, considering that the duration of the aspect is being increased, it should be rewarding enough at the same time as well.

It will be interesting to see how this change affects the Berserker Titan build in Season of the Wish. With Bungie reworking almost every major aspect of the game before the Season of the Wish, a new playstyle meta should be coming up once the new season goes live.