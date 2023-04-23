Meet the Destiny 2 player who achieved the impossible, completed a solo flawless in Root of Nightmares

Xemo has become the first player to complete a solo flawless run of the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2. Raids are some of the most challenging activities in the game, and being able to complete it single handedly takes a lot of skill and patience. Raids in Destiny 2 are designed to be completed by a team of six players. A team of three players can also complete it, but a lot of skill and coordination is required to achieve something like that.

Completing solo flawless runs of raids in the game isn't unheard of, but are extremely rare, primarily because of the amount of skill required to navigate through the entire activity.

Xemo completes all four Root of Nightmare encounters in Destiny 2 without dying

Root of Nightmares is one of the easier raids in the game. The mechanics aren't that complex either. The only thing that's a major issue in the raid is the sheer number of ads that spawn. Without proper crowd control, it's rather difficult to complete the mechanics because the ads keep getting in the way.

Being able to complete the raid while either evading the ads or clearing them while doing the mechanics indicates the player's skill. Apart from that, the entire raid also has a few damage checks in place. The Explicator boss during the Macrocosm encounter isn't a very tanky enemy, but the damage window is very small.

Xemo @Xemoficus SOLO FLAWLESS ROOT OF NIGHTMARES DONE IM THE FUCKING GOAT SOLO FLAWLESS ROOT OF NIGHTMARES DONE IM THE FUCKING GOAT https://t.co/8bnR0uKlSZ

The same goes for the final Nezarec encounter. In fact, there's so much happening during the encounter that it can get overwhelming. Players must account for the innumerable number of ads that spawn, followed by completing the light and dark nodes during the encounter. Players will also have to take into account Nezarec's wipe mechanic, the hatred mechanic, and the damage phase.

Although the Final God of Pain isn't that beefy a boss, he can take a beating before he succumbs to all his injuries in Destiny 2. There are some glitches during the boss encounter as well, but then again, those are minor annoyances that can be seen in other activities in the game as well.

While the overall encounter isn't that difficult for a team of six players, it is challenging for a solo player as the ammo economy is also slightly skewed. In short, completing a solo flawless run of the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2 proves just how skilled Xemo is as a player.

While there have been other players who've solo'ed individual encounters before, not all of them have done so flawlessly. This shows that the Destiny 2 community possesses skilled players who can achieve feats like this.

Poll : 0 votes