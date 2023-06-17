Mother's Embrace in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

While there are Class-specific Unique Items in Diablo 4, you can also get your hands on the ones that any class can use as you make your way through Sanctuary. These Unique Gear will come with effects that will help you make the most of some of your class's abilities in the game.

One Unique Item that many seem to be looking to get their hands on is the Mother's Embrace. When equipped, the item will allow your class to refund some of the resources when using Core Skill if the ability hits five or more enemies. This passive makes the item ideal for a variety of late-game builds. However, many in the community are finding it somewhat hard to acquire it.

Hence, today's Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you must do to get your hands on the Mother's Embrace.

Obtaining Mother's Embrace in Diablo 4

Unlike some of the other Unique Gears in the game, Mother's Embrace is not a random drop you can get when playing the game on World Tier 3 or World Tier 4. You will receive a guaranteed drop when completing the narrative and finally besting Lilith.

Lilith will be one of the most challenging encounters, and depending on how well you have built your class and the World Tier you are playing the game on, the difficulty will vary.

The Lilith fight comes in two phases, "The Creator of Sanctuary Phase" and the "Daughter of Hatered Phase." Her movesets and the amount of damage she deals will change between the two phases, with Lilith getting more serious about the fight during the second phase.

The best way to take her down will be to try and CC her as much as possible while dodging some of her most damaging attacks.

Once you have defeated Lilith in Diablo 4, you will automatically receive the Mother's Embrace as a drop.

Mother's Embrace Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Here are the Unique Effects and Affixes for Mother's Embrace that you will be able to get a hold of:

Unique Effects

If a Core Skill hits five or more Enemies, [20 - 40%] of the Resource cost is refunded.

Affixes

+Fire Resistance

+Cold Resistance

+Critical Strike Chance

+Critical Strike Damage

+Overpower Damage

+Core Skill Damage

Core Skill resources getting refunded will allow every class to spam the ability more often and make some of the most complex encounters in the game considerably more manageable.

