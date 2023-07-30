Mounts to get a major rework in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

Mounts in Diablo 4 have always been a subject of stark criticism since the beginning. As fans have been always complaining about their mobility and maneuverability, Blizzard has finally announced that they will get a major rework soon. With this recent announcement, fans are getting a glimpse of what major changes will come in with Patch 1.1.1.

After the last Campfire Chat on July 28, 2023, Diablo 4 developers promised to fix a ton of issues in the upcoming 1.1.1 update. Although the game has received copious amounts of negative reviews after the last major update, this one seems to be much more promising due to the significant changes in the system.

Diablo 4 mounts to get a major update in Patch 1.1.1

Joe Shely @JoeShely We're going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades. I realized I didn't state this explicitly during the #Diablo4 campfire chat today.

As mentioned earlier, mounts have always been a subject of discontentment for Diablo 4 players due to their erratic and unpredictable movement. Moreover, the cooldown durations and inconvenient maneuverability have also caused some frenzy in the community. Hence, Blizzard has finally announced that the mounts will be reworked and revamped in the upcoming update.

Game Designer at Blizzard, Joe Shely, who has also been an active part of the Campfire Chats, has announced on Twitter that the mounts will be able to break through barricades in the upcoming Patch 1.1.1. This was one of the biggest complaints by the fanbase as the game has tons of barricades lying around Sanctuary.

Previously, players would have had to dismount and break them to move forward. This was rather inconvenient as it reset the mounts' cooldown timer. However, this new update should make the mounted charge break these barricades, making movement and maneuverability quite convenient in Diablo 4.

Possible upcoming changes regarding mounts in Diablo 4

Adam @MysticalOS @JoeShely @PezRadar Next, make climbing or descending a ladder reset the mount CD. It makes sense for it to have one after fighting or using the dismount attack, but to dismount just to ascend a ladder, then have to stand at top of it for 10 seconds to remount is oof.

Although breaking through barricades is quite a great addition to the game's repertoire, fans would love it if the movement with mounts is reworked a tad bit more in the upcoming updates.

For example, the descending movement where players move "below," is quite erratic compared to moving "upwards," or away from the HUD. Moreover, one of the comments in the Twitter post mentioned about the mounts' cooldown after having to climb or descend down a ladder.

Joe Shelly might have also confirmed that the cooldown would be reset after climbing up or descending down a ladder as he said "You got it" in reply. Hence, it can be said that some major mount changes are coming up in the upcoming Diablo 4 updates.