Neverwinter: Adventures in Wildspace release date, features, and more

Neverwinter's next big module, Adventures in Wildspace, will go live on April 23 for all platforms. A blog post from the developers confirmed this Adventures in Wildspace release date, remarking that the update will be the long-awaited conclusion to the Spelljammer arc.

Set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, this free-to-play MMORPG has been going strong for over a decade now. This article will go over everything we know about the upcoming Adventures in Wildpspace module: release date, new dungeons, new areas, and major features.

Neverwinter's Adventures in Wildspace update will expand upon the Spelljammer module

Your adventures in Wildspace continue with the latest Neverwinter module (Image via Cryptic Studios)

Following up on the ongoing main story arc, you will form an 'uneasy alliance' with the head of the corrupt trade racket of Doomspace and a marooned Githyanki battalion. You get to lead a conjoined Wildspace army and overtake Xaryxian Citadel - a fight that will form the crescendo of the Spelljammer Act.

All new areas in Neverwinter: Adventures in Wildspace coming this April

The latest Neverwinter modules brings two more systems to explore in Wildspace (Image via Cryptic Studios)

The Adventures in Wildspace module will make some major additions to the Wildspace zones, including two new systems:

Doomspace : Players can explore the warzone Hymiera , the Crime Lord Vocath's base of operations, the Gradius Asteroid belt, and a stranded Githyanki military attachment in a recently exterminated Illithid colony.

: Players can explore the warzone , the Crime Lord of operations, the Asteroid belt, and a stranded Githyanki military attachment in a recently exterminated Illithid colony. Xaryxispace: Includes the zone Vaerduran, where you will prepare your allied assault on Xaryxis' army.

New dungeon: The Imperial Citadel

The latest Neverwinter dungeon will have you face off Prince Xeleth (Image via Forgotten Realms wiki)

The Imperial Citadel is the new dungeon added to Neverwinter with the Adventures in Wildspace module. This will be the site of the final skirmish between your forces and those of Prince Xeleth - and the latter will be the final boss to face one-on-one.

The Imperial Citadel dungeon comes in three tiers:

Normal difficulty for random queues.

Advanced difficulty for organized groups seeking a challenge.

Master difficulty for guilds seeking the ultimate test of coordination.

The best versions of its unique rewards are gated behind the challenging Master difficulty.

The update will also come with numerous base game upgrades and improvements to make Neverwinter worth playing in 2024. This includes a rework for the Bard Songblade class, the new Celestial Enchantment rank, refinement cost readjustments, and numerous UI improvements.