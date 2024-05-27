Neverwinter class tier list: All classes ranked

The Neverwinter class tier list ranks all the classes by their roles based on their performance in the latest Epic Trial, the Defense of the Moondancer, which is among the most difficult challenges in the game. Classes are divided into DPS, Healer, and Tank roles to accurately assess their performance in each category. While all classes can complete the Epic Trials, some struggle in specific roles compared to others due to the boss and class mechanics.

This tier list ranks all the classes in Neverwinter based on the effort required to maximize their effectiveness in endgame activities compared to other classes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Neverwinter class tier list

S-Tier

The Wizard DPS is one of the best classes in Neverwinter (Image via Cryptic Studios || Aragon/YouTube)

The classes in the S-Tier are not only exceptionally easy to play but also rank among the best DPS and Healers in Neverwinter. While other classes can achieve similar performance, the S-Tier classes accomplish the same results with less effort, making them the preferable choice.

These are the S-Tier classes in Neverwinter:

Wizard DPS

Paladin Healer

A-Tier

Warlock DPS is a powerful build (Image via Cryptic Studios || Aragon/YouTube)

The classes in this tier perform as well as those in the S-Tier but require slightly more effort to play them optimally. On the other hand, the Tanks in this tier — when assessed solely based on their performance in the specific role — are the best in the game in terms of performance. However, considering ease-of-play, they are challenging to play because they require dodging boss mechanics at close range.

Here are the A-Tier classes in Neverwinter:

Warlock DPS

Warlock Healer

Barbarian Tank

Paladin Tank

B-Tier

The Ranger DPS is among the B-Tier classes (Image via Cryptic Studios || Aragon/YouTube)

The classes in this tier are average in terms of performance and the difficulty of playing them optimally. This is largely due to complex class mechanics or the need to engage in close-range combat.

The classes that belong to the B-Tier in Neverland include:

Ranger DPS

Rogue DPS

Bard Healer

Cleric Healer

Fighter Tank

C-Tier

The Barbarian DPS struggles in the endgame due to being a melee class (Image via Cryptic Studios || Aragon/YouTube)

The melee classes in Neverwinter have fallen out of favor in terms of combat balance, as they not only deal less damage compared to the ranged DPS but are also much harder to play due to being close range. As a result, these classes are in the C-Tier.

The C-Tier classes in Neverwinter are the following:

Barbarian DPS

Bard DPS

D-Tier

The Fighter DPS is among the D-Tier classes in Neverwinter (Image via Cryptic Studios || Aragon/YouTube)

While the Fighter DPS is the worst-performing class in Neverwinter, the Cleric DPS is an exception. This class has the potential to compete at the same level as even the A-Tier classes. However, it's also the most challenging class to play in the game. Therefore, while Cleric DPS can reach A-Tier with optimal play, the difficulty of mastering it does not make it worth playing.

These are the D-Tier classes in Neverwinter:

Cleric DPS

Fighter DPS

