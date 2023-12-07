5 best starter classes in Neverwinter

Neverwinter is one of the most well-known massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The game has nine classes, each with unique talents and abilities that are tailored to fulfill specific roles such as DPS, Tank, or Healer. While some classes focus on a particular role, a few allow players to switch them if necessary.

If you are new to Neverwinter and are skeptical of which class to choose for your adventure, this guide is for you. This article lists five classes in Neverwinter that not only deal serious damage but also provide versatility to kickstart your journey effectively.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Paladin, Rogue, and other useful starter classes in Neverwinter

1) Ranger

Role: DPS (Damage Per Second)

Strength: Close combat, ranged attacks

Playstyle: The Ranger specializes in dealing damage and stands out as one of Neverwinter's most powerful DPS classes. It has two Paragon Paths: Warden and Hunter. While the Warden Path excels at melee combat, the Hunter excels at ranged combat, offering a versatile playstyle for the players to adapt to.

This class can also buff the attack damage of allies and give everyone a shield equal to 15 percent of their maximum HP.

2) Fighter

Role: Tank/DPS (Damage Per Second)

Strength: High damage, high survivability, and excellent crowd control

Playstyle: If you're someone who prefers to be on the frontlines and dish out as much damage as you can, Fighter is the class for you. Although this is one of the easiest classes to play, mastering it is quite a challenge.

The Paragon Paths of this class are Vanguard and Dreadnought. The Vanguard Path offers a defensive playstyle with a lot of utilities, while Dreadnought focuses on an offensive playstyle that can provide immense damage output in Neverwinter.

3) Cleric

Role: Healer/DPS (Damage Per Second)

Strength: Powerful healing and support abilities

Playstyle: The Cleric is one of the best supportive classes in Neverwinter. With this class, you'll be able to do a lot of heals at once using the Divinity pool and buff up your entire team. Although players can also use the Arbiter Paragon Path for DPS, it is recommended to use the Devout Paragon Path for maximum utilization of this class.

While it seems like a boring role to kickstart your journey, this is one of the most pivotal classes in dungeons and raids.

4) Paladin

Role: Tank/Healer

Strength: Powerful healing, high survivability

Playstyle: Paladins are famous frontline protectors who are known for their ability to tank damage against the biggest bosses in this free-to-play MMORPG. This class is also known for its massive Health Points, which can make you immortal on the battlefield.

If you want to start your journey as a support player, this is the pick for you, as it is one of the best classes for both healing and tanking.

5) Rogue

Role: DPS (Damage Per Second)

Strength: High burst damage, stealth abilities

Playstyle: Similar to the Ranger, the Rogue is another class that solely focuses on DPS. This class has two Paragon Paths: Whisperknife and Assassin. The Whisperknife Path offers a ranged playstyle with knives, while the Assassin Path focuses on a stealth playstyle by allowing you to go invisible.

Although the Assassin Path got nerfed recently, it is still by far one of the most damage-dealing classes in this MMORPG game.

This is the end of our list of best starter classes in Neverwinter. Whether you want to play as a Tank, Healer, or DPS, you'll find a class based on your playstyle in this article.

