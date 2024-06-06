New Fallout 76 'Pioneer Scouts' trailer teases upcoming Season 17 rewards

Fallout 76 the Skyline Valley update is almost here, although Bethesda Softworks hasn’t provided any official release date yet. To give a little peak into what we can expect from the update, a new official trailer, Fallout 76 Season 17: Pioneer Scouts Skyline Valley, was released on Bethesda's official YouTube channel.

The trailer has teased a lot of upcoming new content. Season 17 will feature new weapons, quests, armor, and locations. Bethesda also revealed a lot of rewards that you will get to collect in Fallout 76 Season 17: Pioneer Scouts Skyline Valley. This article explores more.

All rewards teased in New Fallout 76 'Pioneer Scouts' trailer

Get ready to become a Pioneer Scout (Image via Bethesda)

Pioneer Scouts are a spoof on Boy Scouts of America. In the apocalyptic world of Fallout 76, food, civilization, and resources may be scarce, but bravery and chivalry are never over with the Pioneer Scouts around. These scouts live by five essential principles: survival, teamwork, research, discovery, and innovation.

In the new season, you will learn archery, catch lobsters using special traps, help your teammates complete various missions, and research mysterious organisms. There is not much information about this season's main story, but based on the visuals featured in the trailer, we speculate that it could focus on the background of the Pioneer Scouts of Skyline Valley.

There are plenty of rewards coming in Season 17 (Image via Bethesda)

The trailer also offers a sneak peek into all the rewards in Season 17. Here are all the rewards we think will be available in the new season:

Vintage Camper Survivor Tent – Fallout 1st

Archery Shooting Target – Fallout 1st

Joke Arrow Headwear

Outdoor Movie Projector – Fallout 1st

Icegang Mask

Pioneer Scouts T-45 and T-51 Paint

Slocum's Joe Inner Tube Chair

Pioneer Scouts Inner Tube Chair

Canoe – Fallout 1st

Rowboat

Scout's Life Poster – Fallout 1st

Blinky – Fallout 1st

Dissection Kit

Tato Lamp – Fallout 1st

Morse Code Poster – Fallout 1st

Pioneer Scouts Squirrel Mr. Fuzzy Plushie – Fallout 1st

Telegraph

Arrowhead Flair

Marshal Mallow Flair

Scoutmaster Collectron Station

Roast Thrasher – Fallout 1st

Pemmican Collector

Picnic Basket Stashbox

Butchered Meats – Fallout 1st

Camping Cooler – Fallout 1st

S'more Hot Chocolate Stein

Although there is no official release date yet for Season 17, according to the official Fallout 76 roadmap 2024, the new update will be released by the end of June. Many players in the community suspect that the update may be released by June 25, 2024, but nothing is certain until Bethesda makes an official announcement.