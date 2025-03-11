New World: 4 best named weapons you can farm solo 

In New World Aeternum, you have access to a wide variety of weapons, each with unique abilities that cater to different playstyles. Selecting the right one can significantly impact your gameplay, especially if you're aiming to have a solo experience.

Ad

Named weapons are highly sought after due to their exceptional combat effectiveness. They can be farmed solo, making them ideal for independent adventurers.

By identifying the weapon that best suits your build and strategy, you can equip yourself with top-tier gear and elevate your solo journey in New World Aeternum.

Best weapons to farm solo in New World Aeternum

Whether you're a ranged specialist, a melee enthusiast, or a spellcaster, there are many named weapons designed to amplify your gameplay experience and give you an edge in battling enemies.

Ad

Trending

These weapons have their own unique perks and attributes, so it is best to make sure they complement your build.

Also Read: Can you play New World in first-person mode?

1) Will of the Ancients (Life Staff)

Life Staff (Image via Amazon Games)

A Life Staff in New World is a magical weapon type focused on healing and protective spells, standing in contrast to the Fire Staff, which is designed for dealing damage. It is the go-to for support spellcasters who specialize in keeping allies alive, restoring their health, and increasing their defenses during combat.

Ad

The Will of the Ancients is one of the legendary Life Staves you can farm solo in New World. It can be obtained by completing the Siren's Guide questline in Reekwater, which is straightforward and can be done solo with minimal difficulty.

However, Siren's Guide is recommended for level 60 players. Before undertaking it, make sure you're fully prepared with the necessary potions and gear, which match your character's level. Being well-equipped will make it much easier to defeat enemies and complete the quest.

Ad

2) Lazarus Bow (Bow)

Bow (Image via Amazon Games)

Bows can engage enemies from a distance with their fast-firing attacks. They can be acquired through crafting or discovered as random loot in chests, enemy drops, or boss rewards.

Ad

Lazarus Bow is one of the Legendary items in New World. It is a powerful weapon for ranged DPS, offering high damage and utility. It can be obtained through the Lazarus instrumentality expedition in the final boss level.

You need to be level 60 to undertake the Lazarus instrumentality expedition. While expeditions are typically designed for group play, experienced players can solo certain parts of this one with the right strategy, preparation, and skill.

Ad

Also Read: Best leveling build in New World Aeternum - Weapon combo, skills, and tips

3) Axe of the Abomination (Great Axe)

Great Axe (Image via Amazon Games)

Great Axes are powerful and massive weapons that can pull in targets and allow you to get close to enemies with charging attacks. You can also deal single-target damage or wide and AoE attacks that work great with crowd control.

Ad

In New World, prioritizing the Strength attribute is essential when wielding a Great Axe, as it directly influences the weapon's ability to deliver massive damage. For solo players, one of the top-named weapons you can farm is the Axe of the Abomination.

The Axe of the Abomination is a Tier IV Legendary Great Axe, which can be acquired by defeating level 50 to 60 enemies. If you're aiming to add this powerful weapon to your arsenal, be prepared for extensive farming, as obtaining such a legendary item requires dedication and persistence.

Ad

4) Thundersnow (Ice Gauntlet)

Ice Gauntlet (Image via Amazon Games)

An Ice Gauntlet is a terrific magical weapon known for its crowd-control capabilities and overwhelming ice-based spells. It wields the power to slow and freeze enemies, making it a flexible tool for controlling the battlefield. Plus, it can summon ice-elemental constructs that not only deal significant damage but also provide protection, offering both offensive and defensive advantages.

Ad

Thundersnow is one of the Legendary items in New World that you can obtain as a solo player. To fully utilize it, make sure your Intelligence attribute is at around level 20, as this enhances the weapon's performance.

Thundersnow excels at handling multiple enemies at once, making it an incredibly fun weapon to use in combat. You can obtain it from Tier 1 to Tier 3, in Supply Crates or Supply Catchet. If you want it the easiest way, you can purchase it through Trading Posts.

Ad

There are numerous weapons in New World that you can farm solo, so always stay alert for valuable drops and loot during your adventures. We hope these recommendations align with your interests and help you dominate the battlefield.

Also Read: New World Aeternum: 5 Best Weapon combos for PvP

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback