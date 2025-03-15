New World Aeternum: How to prone

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 15, 2025 18:49 IST
How to go prone in New World Aeternum (Image via Amazon Games)
How to go prone in New World Aeternum (Image via Amazon Games)

New World Aeternum is a vast open-world MMORPG. Given the broad landscape there is to explore, there will be certain terrains wherein you'll need to either sprint, walk, crouch or crawl. These different types of movement are essential when exploring Aeternum. Interestingly, the crawl feature is known as "prone" in this title.

This guide will walk you through how to prone and crouch in both PC and controller.

How to go prone and crouch in New World Aeternum

The prone movement helps you to remain stealthy when carrying out ambush tactics, avoiding enemy fire, scouting, and sniping long-range enemies. These movements help you improve your overall combat experience and give you the upper hand in dealing with enemies in both melee and long-range combat.

However, you can achieve a similar movement by crouching. This also allows you to move stealthily, making it easier to avoid detection in PvP, sneak past enemies, or take cover during combat.

How to crouch and prone on PC and controller

The player character proning (Image via Amazon Games)
The player character proning (Image via Amazon Games)

Crouching is one of the movement mechanics you use whenever you need to access hard-to-reach places, and while strategizing stealth mode combat. On the other hand, proning reduces your visibility if you want to sneak up on enemies or avoid being detected by them. It can also help provide a more realistic or tactical gameplay experience.

Here is the default way to crouch if you are using your PC:

  • By pressing C, your character will crouch, making your character move in a squat position.

Here is the default way to crouch using your PS5 and Xbox controller:

  • The crouch may vary depending on your controller settings, but usually, it is mapped to the right stick (R3).

Here is the default way to prone if you are using your PC:

  • By pressing Z, your character will lie down and move slowly while prone. This way, you are undetected, which is perfect for escaping enemies that are level above you.

Here is the default way to prone if you are using a PS5 and Xbox controller:

  • The Left joy stick. By holding down the Left stick, you can lie down and move slowly.

If you ever need to tweak them to fit your playstyle, you can change the control settings in the mechanics tab menu.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
