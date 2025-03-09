New World Aeternum: Legacy of Crassus event schedule and rewards

New World Aeternum is bringing back a familiar event for players — Legacy of Crassus — featuring a pair of titanic Cyclops, named Lucanus and Decimus. The whole event has a decidedly Roman feel, from the names of the Cyclopes to specific item names like the Hoplite’s Great Blade. The event kicks off this week, and will be available for a limited time, though it was extended.

Players can pick up amazing gear, useful materials like Black Gypsum, which is often a reward in these limited events, and much more throughout the event, daily. If you’d like to know more about the New World Aeternum: Legacy of Crassus event, we’re here to help!

How long will the New World Aeternum Legacy of Crassus event be available?

New World Aeternum’s Legacy of Crassus event will be taking place throughout March - from March 11, 2025 until March 31, 2025. The duration was extended for an extra week, so players can grind out all the powerful gear and rewards that they can handle, over this month.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly where the Lucanus and Decimus fights will take place, but based on previous years, we can speculate. Previously, they were available in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove, so it’s likely this will remain the same.

What rewards are available for the New World Aeternum Legacy of Crassus event?

The Legacy of Crassus event has been improved from previous versions, to enhance the loot, and offer “more meaningful progression”, according to the developers of New World. However, to make things a bit fairer, there’s a loot limiter - players can only pick up one GS 710 item a day, so that they cannot simply grind it out and have an advantage over others.

The event is going to be exactly the same as previous years reportedly (Image via Amazon Games/@Jay Oddity)

Simply defeating Lucanus and Decimus will also give players a variety of rewards, in addition to the boxes below. These can be claimed repeatedly as well, and the developers have also revealed the percentage chances of these drops:

Random weapon or armor piece at your level (90% chance)

Special Named item from Brimstone Sands or greater Aeternum (10% chance)

An assortment of level-appropriate consumables

There are quite a few great rewards for players who fell the Cyclopes, but it’s worth noting you need to deal at least 1,000 damage to receive rewards. Completing the event will grant players a Normal Box, which can be picked up as many times as you want, and the Bonus Box, which can be claimed three times daily.

Normal Box rewards

GS 700 Weapon, Armor, or Shield (picked randomly)

(picked randomly) Black Gypsum (three times a day)

(three times a day) Perk Items such as: Brilliant Animus, Sliver of Consecrated Iron, Shard of Consecrated Iron, Drop of Corrupted Essence, Huge Elk Hoof, Drop of Ironwood Sap, Starmetal Weaponsmith’s Charm, Whetstone, Squirming Vines

such as: Brilliant Animus, Sliver of Consecrated Iron, Shard of Consecrated Iron, Drop of Corrupted Essence, Huge Elk Hoof, Drop of Ironwood Sap, Starmetal Weaponsmith’s Charm, Whetstone, Squirming Vines 2-3 Potions

Bonus Box rewards

GS700 Crassus Named Item (Wrath of Decimus, Hoplites Great Blade, Sagittar of Lucanus, Vesuvius, Galea of Lucanus, Cuirass of Decimus, Fists of Decimus, Braccae of Lucanus, Hobnailed Boots of Lucanus)

(Wrath of Decimus, Hoplites Great Blade, Sagittar of Lucanus, Vesuvius, Galea of Lucanus, Cuirass of Decimus, Fists of Decimus, Braccae of Lucanus, Hobnailed Boots of Lucanus) 2nd GS700 Crassus Named Item (33% Chance)

(33% Chance) 15 Dark Matter

GS710 Crassus Named Item (30% chance) (1/week)

(30% chance) (1/week) 9th Legion Pickaxe (2.5% Chance) (1/event)

(2.5% Chance) (1/event) Cyclops Lucanus Statuette (2.5% Chance) (1/event)

(2.5% Chance) (1/event) Cyclops Decimus Statuette (2.5% Chance) (1/event)

However, after you’ve opened eight boxes, you’ll start getting “pity drops”, which feature:

GS710 Named Item (still locked by the 1/week limit)

(still locked by the 1/week limit) 19th Legion Pickaxe (still locked at 1/event)

(still locked at 1/event) Cyclops Lucanus Statuette (still locked at 1/event)

(still locked at 1/event) Cyclops Decimus Statuettes (still locked at 1/event)

