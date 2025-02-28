New WoW mount pack sells the same mount five times in a questionable bundle

Blizzard’s real-money WoW mounts are always fairly high priced, but the latest mount pack, the Marvelous Meeksi pack is a bit of a step too far. Available for a limited time — until April 28, 2025 — players can either purchase the main Meeksi, or the entire bundle.

It’s likely a way to hype up Mists of Pandaria classic, given it’s a giant red panda-looking creature, and while the normal cost of the Meeksi Teatuft mount is standard for Blizzard, there’s another part of this that I don’t really care for.

There’s already a Mists of Pandaria Upgrade pack that gives players cosmetics and mounts for both retail/classic versions of the game — this mount could have easily been rolled into that. Here’s what we know about WoW’s new Marvelous Meeksi pack.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

The Marvelous Meeksi pack in WoW is a cute mount with a pretty high asking price

For $65 USD, WoW players can unlock the Marvelous Meeksi mount pack. This grants five variations of the same Meeksi Teatuft mount, seen above. They’re very cool-looking, and serve as both a ground and a Skyriding mount, which is a nice touch. 5 mounts for $65 bucks is frankly not bad when you consider that the standard mount cost is $25 USD — but there’s a problem.

When you consider how much these cost individually, $65 is a good deal - but is it worth it for five palette swaps? That's up to you (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s just the same mount over and over again. Sure, if you’re trying to get an achievement like Lord of the Reins, and you’re just four or five mounts away from 300, I could kind of see someone making the leap and purchasing it. I’m sure it’s going to make a lot of money — these things usually do.

It’s just a very high asking price for five color variations on the same mount. Sure, you could argue that Final Fantasy 14 has different colored mounts in each expansion — the Horses, the Foxes, et cetera. But those are only unlocked in-game, and not available for real-money purchases. They are occasionally sold during Moogle Tomestone events, but not for real money.

You can only purchase this one separately (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If people were able to buy any of the Meeksi mounts separately, I would be less upset about this WoW mount bundle. Perhaps the reason for this is that if you have the Teatime mount, then the bundle costs less, but that’s not for me to say. I do wish you could purchase any of them separately though.

No matter how you feel about this release from Blizzard, the Marvelous Meeksi mount pack will do big numbers for WoW. Afterall, it’s a cute red panda mount in a variety of colors. I can certainly see it selling well, but I wish there were something a little different for them other than just a palette swap.

