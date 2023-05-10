Black Desert Online “Land of the Morning Light” celebration rewards: Pet coupon, Value Packs, and more

Black Desert Online is set to get another big expansion. It will release later this month in South Korea, and other regions can expect it in early June. Called "Land of the Morning Light," the expansion is among the most anticipated updates for the MMO. Players have been looking forward to it for quite some time now.

To celebrate the arrival of the new patch, Pearl Abyss is granting players some in-game rewards for a limited period of time.

From Thursday, May 11, to Wednesday, June 7, Adventurers can obtain many Value Packs, Blessings of Kamasylve, and the Secret Book of Old Moon. To get them, they will have to log into Black Desert Online every day during the celebration period.

Additionally, between May 10 and May 31, players will be eligible to obtain celebratory coupons. They can get their hands on a pet Haetae and a Choose Your 7-Day Box that provides additional buffs on their quests using the coupons.

What to expect from Black Desert Online's Land of the Morning Light expansion

The Land of the Morning Light expansion will bring in a new region featuring the next piece of end-game gear, Dahn's Gloves. Additionally, the storytelling system will be updated to feature more cutscenes and improved voice acting.

Branching storylines will require players to track down Gumiho, or they can look to defeat Sangoon as part of the Striped Sentries. Yeonwha will also be returning to the story following the Magnus quest line, and Adventurers will be getting a chance to explore the NPC's homeland.

What will make the main story quests significantly different this time is that they won't follow a linear path like in previous expansions. The way one approaches the story will affect the outcome. Adventurers will be able to achieve one of two endings in the upcoming Black Desert Online expansion.

