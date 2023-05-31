Black Desert Online server downtime today (May 31): Maintenance schedule for all regions and platforms

The Black Desert Online servers will be taken down temporarily today for scheduled maintenance and for the arrival of Woosa Awakening. The downtime will be close to four hours, and when the servers go live, players will finally be able to try the Awakening of one of the latest classes in the MMO.

Pearl Abyss has announced the time during which the servers will be going down for all regions and platforms in a recent tweet.

For those enjoying Black Desert Online on PC, the servers will be going down on:

May 31, 2023, at 01:00 (PDT)

May 31, 2023, at 04:00 (EDT)

May 31, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC)

May 31, 2023, at 10:00 (CEST)

For those playing the MMO on the consoles, the servers will be taken down on:

North America: May 30, 2023, at 11 pm (PDT)

Europe: May 31, 2023, at 6 am (UTC)

ASIA: May 31, 2023, 2 pm (GMT+9)

When are the Black Desert Online servers expected to be back up today?

The Black Desert Online servers are expected to have a downtime of four hours, during which the developers will be looking to introduce a fair bit of fixes to the game along with making the Woosa Awakening available to all regions.

Here is when the servers for the MMO are expected to go online again for PC:

May 31, 2023, at 05:00 (PDT)

May 31, 2023, at 08:00 (EDT)

May 31, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC)

May 31, 2023, at 14:00 (CEST)

Here is when the servers are expected to go online for consoles:

North America: May 31, 2023, at 3 AM (PDT)

Europe: May 31, 2023, at 10 AM (UTC)

ASIA: May 31, 2023, 6 PM (GMT+9)

The Woosa Awakening has been one of the most-anticipated updates in the game this year and it will be made available to players ahead of the massive Land of the Morning Light update.

Following the Woosa Awakening, Pearl Abyss will also be releasing the Awakening of her twin sister Maegu, but that will be dropping sometime in June. Not much is currently known about the Maegu Awakening abilities, but more will be revealed by the developers in the coming weeks.

