Bungie announces free emblem to commemorate Destiny 2's craziest week

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch saw the craziest bug in the history of the game, tied to crafting. Multiple players could switch intrinsic perks between craftable weapons, allowing a simple Auto Rifle to shoot out 12 bullets at once, similar to a Shotgun. The madness in the community started on September 15 (Friday) and easily took the player count over 100,000 by the end of the weekend.

To commemorate the incident, Bungie announced an exclusive free emblem for anyone who has logged into Destiny 2 from September 15 to 21. The emblem is called "The Craftening" and is designed based on the foundry at the Enclave. Eligible players can expect it to be added to their account after the start of Season 23.

Destiny 2's crafting bug weekend was one of the few issues that took Bungie quite a long time to resolve. With one and a half seasons to go before The Final Shape, it is only a matter of time before the community starts finding faults in the system again.

"The Craftening" emblem is a memento of sorts of the most atrocious creations during that one week. From Aggressive Shotgun traits on Auto Rifles to Precision Sniper traits on Shotguns, it was safe to assume that the Destiny 2 community was going through a completely different game at the time.

Those unaware of the bug can get a quick look at this weapons bug article. To summarize, players were able to put an Aggressive Shotgun's trait to an Auto Rifle, resulting in the latter shooting out 12 bullets at the cost of one ammunition. There were also several conditions to get the bug in place, such as lowering FPS, having perfect mouse placements, and more.

Therefore, to commemorate such a memorable weekend, players who participated in making the game a horror for the developers will receive 'The Craftening' emblem. As mentioned, eligible players are the ones who played the game between September 15, 9 am PDT, and September 21, 10 am PDT.

Here's what Bungie had to say regarding the emblem giveaway:

"You Guardians were massive troopers while our teams worked hard to get everything back into working order, and we’re stoked to see the creativity many of you had when experimenting with this new world of possibilities."

Destiny 2 Season 23 is expected to go live on November 28, 2023.